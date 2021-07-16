Texas A&M's Nathan Dettmer perfecting his pitching -- and dancing -- with Savannah Bananas

Time spent both on and off the baseball diamond this summer is unlike any Texas A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer has experienced in his life. Playing for the Savannah Bananas is anything but normal.
“I just fell in love with it,” said Dettmer, who has to wear a bright yellow plaid kilt while playing for the Bananas. “What was the point of being there if you’re not going to go all in?”
The Coastal Plains League college summer team puts as much emphasis on the fan experience and social media notoriety as the baseball played at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia. From recreating scenes in famous baseball movies to performing professionally choreographed dances, the players turn a night at a Bananas’ game into as much variety show as national pastime.
Dettmer, A&M’s go-to midweek starter this season as a freshman, said he was only vaguely aware of the Bananas’ antics when he signed his contract to play for them last fall. The Bananas’ organization also fields a professional team, and the Aggie pitcher thought the hijinks were left to the paid players. He was surprised to find he would be spending as much time learning dances and polishing lines as he would perfecting his craft on the mound.
“All the ideas basically come from the great media team and marketing team that we have and all the interns,” Dettmer said. “Every practice we have, we all come together before and we brainstorm about all these ideas we can do and all the trends going on and dances.”
For instance, when the ABC reality TV show “The Bachelor” returned to the airwaves this summer, the Bananas shot a spoof of the show’s famous rose ceremony to announce that day’s starting lineup. As each player’s name and position was called by head coach Tyler Gillum, the ballplayer approached the coach and received his banana. Some shared goofy banter, while others embraced the head Banana, who served as an assistant coach for the Brazos Valley Bombers from 2014-16.
“This game is a really tough game,” Gillum said, “especially when you play at the level he does at the SEC. There’s a lot of stress involved and a lot of expectations involved, winning and producing. For some of these guys, especially as freshman stepping into the SEC, it’s tough sometimes. Sometimes they forget that we are playing a game, and when you have fun and you stay loose and you get rid of that stress, you play better, and we’ve seen that happen in our environment a lot.”
So far this season, the Bananas have shot recreations of the “there’s no crying in baseball” scene from “A League of Their Own” and the Fourth of July scene from “The Sandlot.” Players also brainstorm ideas to celebrate home runs and strikeouts. A pep band plays at every game, and the group sometimes marches with a batter from the dugout to home plate while playing that batter’s walk-up song. The “Banana Nanas,” a dance team made up of senior women, get the crowd on their feet. During opponents’ pitching changes, every player along with the fans pick up whatever is near them to take practice swings with while the incoming pitcher warms up, including lawn chairs, hula hoops and small children.
Dettmer quickly found his place in the madness by participating in the choreographed dances performed during the second inning or the fully-costumed YMCA dance in the seventh, imitating the Village People.
“We all learn the dance before the fans get there, and in the second inning we run out there and we all just go in formation and dance for the crowd and they go crazy,” Dettmer said. “We’ve done Beyonce songs. I’ve done some country songs. I’ve done some ‘High School Musical.’ It’s just so much fun. That might be one of my favorite parts about this team.”
Dettmer also has played the role of Muffin Man, dressed from head to toe in a yellow baker’s outfit and tossing banana nut muffins into the crowd.
And, of course, there’s the kilt. Dettmer wore his on the mound Wednesday, tossing 1 1/3 innings against the Lexington County Blowfish.
All of it takes place in front of a consistently packed crowd at Grayson Stadium, which has stood since 1926 and housed several minor league teams. According to the Banana’s website, the remainder of the 2021 season is sold out to a capacity of 4,000 fans per night.
“It really does feel like an SEC weekend there,” Dettmer said. “It’s just packed with people, and it’s crazy.”
Former A&M players Logan Foster, Dustin Saenz, Nick Choruby and Braden Shewmake also played for the Bananas in recent years.
But it’s not just fun and games for Savannah, which takes the baseball as seriously as the shenanigans. The Bananas started the season on an 11-game winning streak and lead the Coastal Plains League with a 27-5 record and.
“We’re trying to be the best on the field, which our guys are 27-5 right now, and then we’re trying to be the best in the stands, too,” Gillum said. “It’s a really good mixture of having fun and impacting fans and leaving fans with never forget moments and winning baseball games and developing on the field.”
Dettmer, who will be in contention for a weekend starting role at A&M next season, has made the most of his summer away from Aggieland. He leads the league in wins with a 6-0 record and has a 1.11 ERA. In 24 1/3 innings he’s allowed just 17 hits and struck out 20, while only walking seven. He racked up a season-high six strikeouts in a five-inning, scoreless start on June 18.
“[A&M’s coaches] are looking for him to be that Friday or Saturday guy next year, so hopefully this progression for him to come get these starts here in front of 4,000 fans will continue and he can take that back to College Station and the SEC,” Gillum said.
When pitching is the last thing you are worried about on a game night, it becomes a piece of cake, Dettmer said.
“Honestly, I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I think I get more nervous for the dances and stuff than I do to go out there and to pitch,” Dettmer said. “When I’m on the mound, I think, ‘I’ve taken my shirt off and waved it around in front of these people. Pitching is easy. I’ve done this since I was a kid. That’s the easy part.’ All of my inhibitions are gone.”
Barriers between teammates come crumbling down quickly in the Bananas’ locker room thanks to the shared silliness throughout the summer. With a brand new coaching staff and a very different looking roster at A&M next season, Dettmer said he just might bring a few tricks he learned in Savannah to Blue Bell Park.
“Maybe some dancing and singing in the locker room to meet everyone,” he said with a laugh. “I’m just excited to talk to all the new guys and to feel that new brotherhood and get the atmosphere going.”