Texas A&M's Nathan Dettmer perfecting his pitching -- and dancing -- with Savannah Bananas

But it’s not just fun and games for Savannah, which takes the baseball as seriously as the shenanigans. The Bananas started the season on an 11-game winning streak and lead the Coastal Plains League with a 27-5 record and.

“We’re trying to be the best on the field, which our guys are 27-5 right now, and then we’re trying to be the best in the stands, too,” Gillum said. “It’s a really good mixture of having fun and impacting fans and leaving fans with never forget moments and winning baseball games and developing on the field.”

Dettmer, who will be in contention for a weekend starting role at A&M next season, has made the most of his summer away from Aggieland. He leads the league in wins with a 6-0 record and has a 1.11 ERA. In 24 1/3 innings he’s allowed just 17 hits and struck out 20, while only walking seven. He racked up a season-high six strikeouts in a five-inning, scoreless start on June 18.

“[A&M’s coaches] are looking for him to be that Friday or Saturday guy next year, so hopefully this progression for him to come get these starts here in front of 4,000 fans will continue and he can take that back to College Station and the SEC,” Gillum said.

When pitching is the last thing you are worried about on a game night, it becomes a piece of cake, Dettmer said.