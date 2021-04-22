Texas A&M's Mikey Hoehner worked hard to become one of SEC's best catchers

It’s a characteristic that dates back to his high school days under head coach Armando Sedeno.

“He wasn’t blessed like a lot of guys with a cannon arm, but I tell you what: He has a cannon heart,” Sedeno said. “What I mean by that is that he loves the game and loves to play the game and with that love he has such a determination and courage and that ‘I won’t get beat’ attitude.”

Hoehner said he wasn’t worried about how long it takes for him to get the ball out of his catcher’s mitt to second base but has focused on dropping his throws right on the edge of the bag, allowing for an easy tag. The work is meticulous. Even when simply warming up before a game or practice, Hoehner frequently asks his throwing partner if the spin of his toss rotated straight up and down, the hallmark of a good four-seamed fastball.

“He is very methodical about how he goes about his business, and he finds where his arm slot needs to be for the certain spin,” Blaum said. “That guy is a grinder. All the success he’s had, he’s 100% deserving of it. Couldn’t happen for a better guy, and as far his him throwing runners out, he’s one of the best catchers in the SEC if not the best catcher.”