Texas A&M's Mikey Hoehner worked hard to become one of SEC's best catchers

When Cisco baseball coach David White took a chance on a young catcher from Langham Creek, arm strength wasn’t high on Mikey Hoehner’s resume.
The irony of Hoehner’s career lives in his current nickname on the Texas A&M baseball team: Magnum .44.
This weekend the Aggies (22-17, 4-11) are glad they have Hoehner’s arm behind the plate as they welcome No. 5 Tennessee (30-8, 10-5) to Blue Bell Park. The Volunteers rank fourth in the Southeastern Conference in stolen bases with 45, just five short of the league lead held by Kentucky and Mississippi State.
“Most of the time when Mikey does get that opportunity, he’s going to throw the runner out and we’re thankful for him,” A&M senior infielder Bryce Blaum said. “He’s saved us a lot of runners getting in scoring position.”
Hoehner’s love affair with the tools of ignorance began as more comedy than romance. He said he had to grow into the demands of the position, starting at the age of nine.
“I put my teammate’s sweaty gear on, and I hated it,” Hoehner said. “It was brutal. I ended up enjoying it. It’s the most active position, and you’re working almost every pitch.”
Though he was the heart and soul of a Langham Creek baseball program that went to the state semifinals in 2016, Hoehner had few scholarship offers. He hit .482 with two home runs as a senior in high school but stood just 5-foot-10 and weighed less than 200 pounds.
From a family full of Aggies, Hoehner always dreamt of attending A&M, even considering giving up the sport to enroll in the business school as a freshman.
“As Mikey says, he likes to be a ‘Good Ag,’” Blaum said. “That’s the easiest way to put it in a nutshell. He’ll come out to the field and say, ‘Let’s have some good bull today.’ He’s as red A-word as it gets.”
White persuaded Hoehner to venture out to West Texas and continue his baseball career, albeit behind two other catchers, one who was eventually taken in the major league draft and another future NCAA Division I transfer.
“It was probably nothing physical that attached us to him,” White said. “Average arm, average player, average swing, but he was the hardest-working young man I’ve ever seen. He would block balls from one batter’s box to the other batter’s box. Work ethic was just off the charts.”
Hoehner soon rose to the top of Cisco’s depth chart, a feat that even the players he beat out accepted and complimented, White said. What he may have lacked in arm strength, he made up for in technical form, working on his own time to improve his quickness behind the plate.
“Nothing surprises me with Mikey, watching the way he started at Cisco and where he ended up at Cisco,” White said. “He’ll be successful no matter what he does.”
It’s a characteristic that dates back to his high school days under head coach Armando Sedeno.
“He wasn’t blessed like a lot of guys with a cannon arm, but I tell you what: He has a cannon heart,” Sedeno said. “What I mean by that is that he loves the game and loves to play the game and with that love he has such a determination and courage and that ‘I won’t get beat’ attitude.”
Hoehner said he wasn’t worried about how long it takes for him to get the ball out of his catcher’s mitt to second base but has focused on dropping his throws right on the edge of the bag, allowing for an easy tag. The work is meticulous. Even when simply warming up before a game or practice, Hoehner frequently asks his throwing partner if the spin of his toss rotated straight up and down, the hallmark of a good four-seamed fastball.
“He is very methodical about how he goes about his business, and he finds where his arm slot needs to be for the certain spin,” Blaum said. “That guy is a grinder. All the success he’s had, he’s 100% deserving of it. Couldn’t happen for a better guy, and as far his him throwing runners out, he’s one of the best catchers in the SEC if not the best catcher.”
In three seasons at A&M, including an abbreviated 2020 season, Hoehner has thrown out 60 baserunners in 85 attempts. So far this season, Hoehner is 20-for-29 throwing out would-be base stealers.
“I do feel more confident, just about throwing in general,” he said.
Tennessee junior Max Ferguson enters the weekend with the fourth most swiped bases in the SEC at 13. He’s been thrown out four times this season. Behind Ferguson are teammates Jake Rucker, Liam Spence and Drew Gilbert, all with five.
“It’s always fun when the runners are moving,” Hoehner said. “You’re more active behind the plate, for sure, so that makes my time while playing more fun, getting the chance to throw people out.”
From Cisco to Houston, Hoehner will have plenty of family tuned in to watch him play for the Aggies. That family includes White and Sedeno, who have “adopted” one of the best five-tool players to come through their programs, they said.
“We have a saying: ‘You can’t beat a man that won’t quit,’” White said. “Mikey won’t quit. You may beat him, but he won’t quit. You’re going to have to do something special to beat him, and that’s why we miss him, because a lot of times now it’s too easy to give up.”
•
NOTES — A&M’s starting rotation will remain the same against Tennessee with senior left-hander Dustin Saenz (5-4, 3.91 ERA) facing Volunteer junior right-hander Chad Dallas (5-1, 3.97) on Friday, A&M senior left-hander Bryce Miller (2-1, 3.21) opposite senior left-hander Will Heflin (2-1, 3.73) on Saturday and A&M freshman righty Nathan Dettmer (3-1, 3.02) facing freshman righty Blade Tidwell (4-2, 3.50) on Sunday. ... Tennessee’s Evan Russell is seventh in the SEC with home runs (10). Spence ranks first in the conference in on-base percentage (.528) and Jordan Beck ranks eighth in RBIs with 37. Dallas ranks third in strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.44) behind A&M’s Chandler Jozwiak, who leads the SEC at 8.25. Jozwiak also leads the conference in hit batters with 10.