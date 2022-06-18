Texas A&M's Micah Dallas ready for redemption against Texas

OMAHA, Neb. — As the Texas A&M baseball team’s plane landed at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield on Wednesday, Aggie transfer pitcher Micah Dallas pulled up the contact of an old friend on his phone.

The contact isn’t for a human but for the feeling that burned within him when his Texas Tech team was eliminated from the 2019 College World Series in the semifinals by Michigan 15-3. He keeps the clipping from a story written about how his team looked in the locker room after the loss.

“I put it under a contact that says ‘Remember’ and so I read that thing,” Dallas said. “And I just remember I never want to have that feeling again.”

Dallas will be the first line of defense against another Omaha heartbreak at 1 p.m. Sunday, this time with a different program as the Aggies face Texas in a CWS elimination game at Charles Schwab Field.

Dallas (6-3, 5.40 ERA) will enter his third postseason start for the Aggies (42-19) as their best option. He’s 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA so far this postseason with 12 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings.

He also has a successful history against the Longhorns (47-21). In 2021, Dallas picked up the win in 7 1/3 innings of work, handing Texas a 5-3 loss while at Texas Tech. He also pitched 2 1/3 hitless relief innings against the Longhorns during his freshman season in 2019.

Dallas also pitched an inning of relief against Texas in A&M’s 12-9 win during the regular season. He’s struck out 13 Longhorns in 10 2/3 innings against them, allowing four runs on eight hits while walking four.

“I think it goes two ways,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “They’re familiar with him. They’re going to go back and watch that tape obviously. But he can also take a lot of confidence in what he’s done.”

A&M’s Dylan Rock hit a grand slam and Jack Moss hit for the cycle in the win over Texas. But Dallas knows it will be pitching, not A&M’s big swings, that will give them extended life in Omaha.

“It’s really up to the starting pitching and the bullpen for how far we want to go,” Dallas said. “... I know that, and we’ve been working really hard to getting back to where we can be.”

The Aggies were able to score eight runs in their CWS opener Friday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 12 runs Oklahoma scored in the first four innings of a 13-8 Sooner victory. A&M’s two through five hitters went a combined 2 for 17 at the plate. Since his bat-flipping, three-run home run in the seventh inning of the regional final win over TCU, three-hole hitter Rock has failed to get a base hit. He did, however, produce two RBIs in the second super regional game against Louisville and one Friday on a groundout to shortstop

“I don’t think we have to have two through five,” Schlossnagle said. “That would be nice. We certainly had set the table there in the game yesterday for them to do damage. ... They call it an average for a reason. To me, the guys that aren’t getting those hits, that just means they’re due.”

By that logic, the Aggies also are due for a win in Omaha, lacking in that category since 1993. That elusive win could come the first time the Longhorns and Aggies square off in the CWS. Both reached Omaha in 1993 and 2011 but did not play.

Schlossnagle said he doesn’t care if his players make a big deal about the rivalry as long as the emotion produces positive results.

“Whatever gets you going,” he said. “If that what gets you going, because you are an Aggie and that’s what helps you grind and win pitches, that’s great. If it’s playing the game and not paying attention to who is on the other side, that’s fine too. I just want to keep playing.”

For Dallas, that saved article and the memory of what could have been three years prior is serving as his primary motivation.

“After we got eliminated in the semifinals, it was a really tough feeling, so I’m really excited to get back out there and get that bitter taste out,” Dallas said.

