LaViolette batted .287 with 21 home runs and 63 runs batted in. The first-team outfielders were Georgia’s Charlie Condon (.386, 25 HRs, 67 RBIs), South Carolina’s Ethan Petry (.374, 23 HRs, 75 RBIs) and Dallas Baptist’s Grant Jay (.319, 21 HRs, 62 RBIs).

LaViolette also was among 56 non-draft eligible college players in-vited to the 2023 USA Baseball Collegiate Team Training Camp. They’ll compete in a four-game intrasquad scrimmage in North Carolina from June 25-28 at the USA Baseball National Train-ing Complex in Cary, N.C. USA Baseball will pick a 26-man squad that will represent the United States in friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.