Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette was named to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s freshman All-America team.

LaViolette batted .287 with 21 home runs, 63 runs batted in and 18 stolen bases. He had a .414 on-base average and .632 slugging average.

LaViolette was one of 13 outfielders selected.

Other Southeastern Conference players selected were Georgia first baseman Charlie Condon (25 HRs, 67 RBIs), Florida second baseman Cade Kurland (16 HRs, 46 RBIs); and South Carolina outfielder Ethan Petry (23 HRs, 75 RBIs).

Players from Texas schools were TCU starting pitcher Kole Klecker (9-4, 4.18 ERA), catcher Karson Bowen (.363, 6 HRs, 46 RBIs) and shortstop Anthony Silva (.342, 7 HRs, 46 RBIs); Texas Tech third baseman Kevin Bazzell (10 HRs, 62 RBIs) and outfielder Gage Harrelson (1 HR, 45 RBIs); Dallas Baptist outfielder Grant Jay (21 HRs, 62 RBIs); and Baylor shortstop Kolby Branch (6 HRs, 41 RBIs).