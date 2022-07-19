Texas A&M's Joseph Menefee drafted by Cincinnati Reds in 20th round of MLB draft

The Texas A&M baseball team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball draft with one final selection Tuesday, rounding out its total to three.

Junior left-handed reliever Joseph Menefee heard his name called as the 603rd pick of the draft (20th round) by the Cincinnati Reds. He will sign and forego the remainder of his college eligibility, according to his father, Todd Menefee.

“It’s been something I’ve been dreaming of as a little kid and to see it actually happen was surreal to me,” Joseph Menefee said.

Menefee had a strong end to the season and helped A&M reach the College World Series. He finished third in Southeastern Conference play in wins with five, sixth in opponents’ batting average at .219 and 11th with 52 strikeouts. Overall he went 6-2 with a 5.60 ERA and 87 strikeouts.

“I definitely think that I had a really good year, a really good year for me and a really good year for the team,” Menefee said. “I felt like it was a good time to go.”

He joins pitcher Micah Dallas (Oakland Athletics) and outfielder Dylan Rock (Toronto Blue Jays), both taken in the eighth round, as the Aggies’ 2022 draftees. Catcher Troy Claunch also signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago White Sox.

None of A&M’s recruits in the 2022 class heard their name called. The group is headlined by Katy outfielder Jace LaViolette.