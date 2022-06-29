 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's Jacob Palisch makes Baseball America’s All-America second team

Texas A&M graduate reliever Jacob Palisch made Baseball America’s All-America second team this week. Palisch went 6-3 with five saves and a 2.39 ERA over 29 appearances. The left-hander struck out 73 over 60 1/3 innings, while holding opponents to a .230 batting average. Palisch, who transferred to A&M from Stanford last offseason, also made the D1Baseball.com All-America second team.

