Texas A&M graduate reliever Jacob Palisch made Baseball America’s All-America second team this week. Palisch went 6-3 with five saves and a 2.39 ERA over 29 appearances. The left-hander struck out 73 over 60 1/3 innings, while holding opponents to a .230 batting average. Palisch, who transferred to A&M from Stanford last offseason, also made the D1Baseball.com All-America second team.
Texas A&M's Jacob Palisch makes Baseball America’s All-America second team
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
College World Series Notebook: Nathan Dettmer's mother makes quick turnaround to see son's gem in person
OMAHA, Neb. — After starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer labored through 1 2/3 innings in a loss to Oklahoma Friday, the sophomore’s mother, Mary P…
OMAHA, Neb. — Charles Schwab Stadium sits less than a mile from the border with neighboring Iowa. Close your eyes for just a moment and you wo…
Rawley Hector enters transfer portal
Watch now as fans greeted the Texas A&M baseball team upon their return from the College World Series.
Micah Dallas caught the attention of many at Blue Bell Park last Sunday in the Texas A&M baseball team’s 15-9 win over TCU to clinch the N…
OMAHA, Neb. — The Texas A&M baseball team’s stay in Omaha has come to an end, thanks to its second loss to Oklahoma at the College World Series.
Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and players Troy Claunch and Jacob Palisch discuss the Aggies' season-ending loss t…
OMAHA, Neb. — When Texas A&M reliever Jacob Palisch decided to transfer to the Aggies to play one last year of college baseball, its was c…
On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller look back at the Texas A&M baseball team's run to th…
OMAHA, Neb. — After Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner completed his postgame press conference duties Friday at the College World Serie…