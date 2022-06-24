Texas A&M's Jacob Palisch, Dylan Rock make All-America second team

Texas A&M left-handed reliever Jacob Palisch and outfielder Dylan Rock made the D1Baseball.com All-America second team announced Friday.
Palisch went 6-3 with five saves and a 2.39 ERA over 29 appearances out of the bullpen this season. The graduate transfer from Stanford held opponents to a .230 batting average and struck out 73 in 60 1/3 innings. He proved vital during the NCAA tournament, going 2-0 with one save and an 0.63 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings.
Rock hit .318 with 19 home runs, 67 RBIs and 67 runs scored. He had a .468 on-base percentage and .641 slugging percentage. The graduate transfer from Texas-San Antonio also made the All-America third teams by the American Baseball Coaches Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.