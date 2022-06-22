Texas A&M's College World Series run comes to end with 5-1 loss to Oklahoma in semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. — When Texas A&M reliever Jacob Palisch decided to transfer to the Aggies to play one last year of college baseball, its was closure he sought.

“I’m so glad that [head coach Jim Schlossnagle] gave me a chance here,” Palisch said. “Honestly, I came here for a little bit of closure. Wasn’t really sure what I was going to be getting into, but I fell in love with the team, with the school, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

With the Aggies’ season on the line Wednesday, Schlossnagle leaned on Palisch for some closure in between the lines. But despite the left-hander’s best effort, the damage had already been done as A&M fell to Oklahoma 5-1 in the semifinals at the College World Series, sending the Sooners to the championship final and the Aggies back to College Station.

After throwing 49 pitches on Sunday in the Aggies’ 10-2 win over Texas, Palisch returned to the mound in the third inning and pumped out 87 pitches and eight strikeouts. But the senior inherited a 3-0 deficit that the Aggie offense couldn’t overcome.

“If I had known what I know now, I would have started Palisch,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s easy to say, but if that’s your mindset, then you are cashing in one game for the tournament, because he already doesn’t bounce back awesome, and obviously he gave us a ton today.”

Schlossnagle elected to start freshman left-hander Ryan Prager (1-4), who gave up a three-run home run to Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks in the bottom of the first and lasted only 2 1/3 innings. After giving way to Palisch, Prager also was charged with allowing an unearned run in the third on a muffed catch by first baseman Jack Moss.

A&M’s offense couldn’t get anything going against Oklahoma starter David Sandlin (9-4). The redshirt sophomore bounced back from allowing four Aggie runs out of the bullpen Friday to post a dominant seven-inning, one-run performance for the Sooners (45-22) on Wednesday. He allowed just five hits and one walk while striking out 12.

“He is just able to mix all of his pitches,” A&M catcher Troy Claunch said. “He was able to get ahead early with fastballs in the first half and then next time around was able to mix and kind of threw whatever he wanted whenever he wanted. Hats off to him.”

A&M (44-20) went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position including two key opportunities early in the game.

Center fielder Jordan Thompson came up to bat with two outs and runners on the corners after Claunch and right fielder Brett Minnich strung back-to-back singles together in the top of the second, but Sandlin was able to end the inning with a strikeout. Two innings later, a leadoff walk by designated hitter Austin Bost and a single by second baseman Ryan Targac put runners on first and second with no outs. Sandlin got out of the jam with three consecutive strikeouts. Schlossnagle called it the turning point in the game.

“I think [Sandlin] was really good,” Schlossnagle said. “He was making good pitches. ... He really had a good breaking ball going. He established the fastball enough to his glove side to where maybe he earned a few pitches that were off the plate, at least from my view. I just thought he had us on our heels the whole game.”

Rock was the only Aggie who got to Sandlin, leading off the top of the sixth with a home run to left-center field. Sandlin responded by retiring the next six Aggies in order before giving way to reliever Trevin Michael.

Palisch’s 87 pitches were a season high made especially notable by short rest. He allowed one run on a pair of singles in the fifth but faced just one over the minimum over the next three innings.

“It was just one of those days where I knew what was at stake and I wanted to give everything I had to those guys,” Palisch said. “Fortunately, I had some pretty good command. Struggled here and there, but I wanted to leave it all out there on the line for those guys and didn’t matter how I felt. It was more just if the results were still working, I was going to run back out there.”

The loss closes the book on Palisch’s short time at A&M along with graduate transfers Claunch, Rock and shortstop Kole Kaler.

For Claunch, words couldn’t describe the trip A&M took him on this season.

“It was a leap of faith for sure,” he said of his decision to come to A&M. “Just to have these guys with me all year long for my last season, couldn’t have asked for anything more, so thank you.”

