Texas A&M's bats, Rudis' arm leads Aggies to 23-9 victory over No. 10 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Texas A&M scored the game’s last 17 runs en route to a 23-9 thumping of 10th-ranked Georgia on Saturday to win the rubber game of their Southeastern Conference baseball series at Foley Field.

A&M (22-13, 8-7) reached the halfway point of SEC play with its fifth victory over a Top 10 team this season. A&M scored six runs in the sixth for a 12-9 lead. Sophomore Logan Britt tied the game with a three-run homer, his sixth of the season. Sophomore Jack Moss was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give A&M the lead and graduate Troy Claunch followed with a two-run double.

A&M tacked on a run in the eighth to make it 13-9, then capped the day with 10 runs in the ninth inning on nine hits. It was A&M’s most runs in an SEC game and its most runs in a conference game since a 25-9 Southwest Conference victory over Texas in 1995.

“It seemed like everything we swung at late in the game was on the barrel or fell in,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “The second half of the game was just our day, but to me [Brad] Rudis was the star of the game.”

Rudis, a freshman right-hander from Madisonville, allowed only two hits in four shutout innings of relief. He struck out five with no walks, stifling Georgia (26-10, 9-6) after the Bulldogs used a six-run fourth to take a 9-6 lead.

The Bulldogs knocked out junior right-hander Micah Dallas, who has been A&M’s most consistent starter. Junior left-hander Joseph Menefee gave up four runs in only one inning of relief, but Rudis (2-0) retired 12 of the 14 batters he faced to earn the victory.

“My main goal was to get a big zero and get my guys back in the dugout and get to swing it again,” Rudis said.

A&M swung it well with every starter getting a hit and driving in a run.

Junior Austin Bost went 4 for 6. Junior Jordan Thompson went 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Sophomore Ryan Targac was 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Claunch was 2 for 5 with three RBIs, and graduate Kole Kaler was 2 for 6 with two RBIs.

“I thought [center fielder] Jordan Thompson had a really big day just getting on base, hitting the ball in the middle, and he made a couple really nice catches in the outfield,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s nice to have options and some depth in the lineup.”

The large lead and Rudis’ stellar performance allowed freshman right-hander Jack Hamilton to work the ninth. The A&M Consolidated graduate walked one and struck out one in his college debut.

Dallas and Menefee faced 27 batters, getting only 12 outs. Rudis threw 49 pitches, 35 of them strikes.

“Brad Rudis was a big part of the game, coming and settling the storm a little bit and gave us a chance to get back in the ballgame,” Schlossnagle said.

A&M’s offense got rolling in a six-run second as Targac hit a two-run homer and Rock added a three-run shot. It was Targac’s eighth homer and Rock’s 10th.

Georgia had 14 hits, two each by Josh McAllister, Cole Wagner, Parks Harber, Fernando Gonzalez, Cory Acton and Corey Collins, who drove in four runs.

NOTES — A&M is one victory shy of last year’s total in SEC play when the Aggies went 9-21. ... A&M will host No. 19 Dallas Baptist at 6 p.m. Tuesday then host fifth-ranked and SEC West-leading Arkansas for a three-game series beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park.