Texas A&M two-sport athlete Conner Weigman to focus on football this spring

Two-sport athlete Conner Weigman will focus just on football during his first spring on campus, Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed Friday as the Aggie baseball team opened practice.

“He knows that he’s more than welcome down here anytime,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s got a locker. If he just wants to come down on his own and hit in the batting cages, he can do that. But he’s focused on football. [Head football coach Jimbo Fisher] has been awesome to work with.”

The five-star quarterback from Bridgeland told The Eagle in August that he was going to concentrate on football during his first spring at A&M.

“I’m not going to play baseball this spring, but I will definitely be around the program,” said Weigman, who enrolled at A&M early.

Schlossnagle said he’s talked with Fisher about the arrangement and said he expects Weigman to join the baseball program next season.