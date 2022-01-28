Texas A&M two-sport athlete Conner Weigman to focus on football this spring

Two-sport athlete Conner Weigman will focus just on football during his first spring on campus, Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed Friday as the Aggie baseball team opened practice.
“He knows that he’s more than welcome down here anytime,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s got a locker. If he just wants to come down on his own and hit in the batting cages, he can do that. But he’s focused on football. [Head football coach Jimbo Fisher] has been awesome to work with.”
The five-star quarterback from Bridgeland told The Eagle in August that he was going to concentrate on football during his first spring at A&M.
“I’m not going to play baseball this spring, but I will definitely be around the program,” said Weigman, who enrolled at A&M early.
Schlossnagle said he’s talked with Fisher about the arrangement and said he expects Weigman to join the baseball program next season.
“We all know what drives the engine around here, and I’m supportive of that,” Schlossnagle said. “There’s no bigger Aggie football fan than I am. There’s no bigger Conner Weigman football fan than me, other than maybe Coach Fisher. He’s welcome to be here but not until he’s ready and not until Coach Fisher is comfortable with that. Coach Fisher has at least said to me, ‘Whatever he wants to do, I’m supportive.’”
Weigman has a chance to compete for the starting quarterback position in a battle with returning starter sophomore Haynes King, who missed most of last season due to injury.
“I’ve been doing this 31 years and had some really good two-sport players, but it comes down to the player,” Schlossnagle said. “If the player wants to play, he’ll play. If that’s what he was told in recruiting, he’ll play. Sometimes that happens, and sometimes one sport takes precedent over the other, and it evolves just into that sport.”