Texas A&M to play 15th-ranked Texas State

The Texas State baseball team, which is off to the best start in school history, will play Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.

It’s the second straight week the Aggies (16-11, 4-5 SEC) will be facing a ranked team in their midweek game. A&M beat eighth-ranked Texas 12-9 last week in Austin. The 15th-ranked Bobcats (23-6) come in leading the Sun Belt Conference at 8-1, a game up on Georgia State (18-10, 7-2).

Texas State is ranked in the six major collegiate baseball polls for the fourth straight week. The Bobcats are 10th in d1baseball.com and eighth by Collegiate Baseball. Texas State won two of three at then 11th-ranked Arizona in the first weekend of March. The Bobcats then split back-to-back games against Texas with the visitor winning both games.

The Bobcats dropped last week’s midweek game at Sam Houston (12-9), but swept a three-game road series over the weekend at Appalachian State. This will be Texas State’s ninth game in 12 days.

A&M is expected to start left-hander Will Johnston (0-1, 5.73 ERA) and Texas State will counter with senior right-hander Trevis Sundgren (2-3, 6.33 ERA).

A&M has dropped back-to-back Southeastern Conference series after winning two of three at LSU. A&M is 4-1 in midweek games with the loss 8-2 to Houston on March 14.

Vols top the polls. Tennessee (27-1) is the top-ranked team for the second straight week by the USA Today baseball coaches, d1baseball.com and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The Vols swept Vanderbilt (20-7, 4-5). Tennessee, which has won 19 straight, is 9-0 in SEC play for the first time.

Arkansas (21-5) is second followed by Virginia (25-3) in all three polls.

Hot Miami. The Miami Hurricanes (21-6, 10-2 in ACC) have won eight straight, the nation’s second-longest winning streak to Tennessee. It’s the longest winning streak in four seasons for Miami, which is ranked 11th by the coaches. Miami has won four straight Atlantic Coast Conference series.

Home run barrage. Carter Trice homered three times, doubled and drove in eight runs to lead Old Dominion's offensive barrage in an 18-5, seven-inning win against Florida International on Sunday. The Monarchs went deep seven times in a game for the second time this season and have 58 homers, second to Tennessee's 69.

Beating the Big 10. Evansville of the Missouri Valley Conference picked up its first series sweep of a Big Ten opponent, taking three from Michigan State at home. The Purple Aces have played three straight weekends against the Big Ten and have gone 4-4.

Evansville is 35-28 all-time against current Big Ten members. The Aces (13-14) beat the Spartans 5-4 on Sunday, tying it with three runs in the eighth and winning it in the 10th on a bases-loaded hit by pitch.

Big 12 leaders falter. Big 12-leading Oklahoma State won its series against Kansas State, but the Cowboys' 7-2 loss Sunday marked their first defeat in 14 games on the Wildcats' field since 2010.

Best in the west. Arizona and UCLA, the top two teams in the Pac-12, picked up notable series wins.

The Wildcats posted their first-ever sweep at Washington — and first road sweep since 2019 — and have won four games in a row.

UCLA won three straight one-run games against Oregon and extended its win streak to five games. The downside was that freshman Thatcher Hurd left Sunday's game with a back injury after throwing just six pitches.

Irish eyes smiling. Notre Dame, ranked No. 1 in one poll earlier this season, bounced back from four straight losses in ACC play with a three-game sweep at Florida State. It was the Irish's first series sweep of a top-10 team since 2015 and the program's first-ever sweep in Tallahassee.