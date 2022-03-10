Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner undergoes hand surgery

Texas A&M sophomore third baseman Trevor Werner underwent surgery Wednesday on a broken hamate bone in his left hand. The fracture occurred during his second at-bat last Friday in A&M’s 11-6 loss to Washington State at the Frisco Classic, head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

The injury, which can be common for hitters, usually takes 3-7 weeks to heal. The timing of his return will be based on regaining strength and pain tolerance, Schlossnagle said.

“It’s a very popular bone in your hand to break as a hitter, especially a guy with big power like he has,” Schlossnagle said. “We had hoped it wouldn’t be that. It could have been worse. It could have been something else that would have been longer, but hamate is a very common surgery.”

Werner enjoyed a hot start to his season, recording four hits and six RBIs in the first two games against Fordham in the Aggies’ season-opening series. He then suffered an oblique injury that kept him out of the Aggies’ next four games.

Werner returned to the field against Washington State and tested his oblique injury while making several throws on the run prior to his hamate fracture at the plate.

“[He made] three or four awesome plays that, really, all of those plays tested that oblique, because he had to throw on the run and really torque to throw the ball,” Schlossnagle said.

With Werner out, infielder Kole Kaler has moved from second to third base where he has an .881 fielding percentage with five errors. He his hitting .209 but leads the team in walks with 13. Sophomore Ryan Targac has taken over at second base, where he has yet to record an error and has hit .212. He is tied for the team lead in home runs with two.

A&M (8-4) returns to Blue Bell Park for a three-game series with Santa Clara (8-4) beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

