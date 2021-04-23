 Skip to main content
Texas A&M-Tennessee baseball series opener postponed, teams to play Saturday doubleheader
The Texas A&M baseball team postponed its series opener against No. 5 Tennessee on Friday at Blue Bell Park. The teams will open with a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday. Game 2 will start 45 minutes after Game 1.

A&M (22-17, 4-11) is sixth in the SEC West standings, while Tennessee (30-8, 10-5) is second in the SEC East, one game behind Vanderbilt (29-6, 11-4).

A&M’s starting rotation will feature senior left-hander Dustin Saenz (5-4, 3.91 ERA), senior right-hander Bryce Miller (2-1, 3.21) and freshman righty Nathan Dettmer (3-1, 3.02). Tennessee will start junior righty Chad Dallas (5-1, 3.97), senior lefty Will Heflin (2-1, 3.73) and freshman righty Blade Tidwell (4-2, 3.50).

Game 3 is set for noon Sunday.

