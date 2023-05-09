Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle applauded freshman Justin Lamkin as he walked to the mound to take the ball from his starting pitcher Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park.

Celebrations like that have been a rarity over this historically inconsistent season for the Aggie rotation, but Lamkin snapped a streak of 33 straight games without an A&M starter earning a win on Tuesday in an 11-1 run-rule victory over Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

Lamkin (2-3) threw 5 1/3 shutout innings, holding the Vaqueros to just two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in the best performance by an Aggie starter in two months.

Schlossnagle said he wasn’t aware of the extent of A&M’s drought until recently but knew it had been a long time since he was able to pull a starting pitcher with a smile on his face.

“It feels great,” Schlossnagle said. “Believe me, to me the game begins and ends with starting pitching. It’s right where it starts. Obviously excited for Justin, because he’s a guy that’s got a great future in our program, and it just felt good to take a guy out with ... hey, we’ve got a lead. We kept the lead. We built on the lead slowly. Just a good, clean baseball game on our end.”

Since the Aggies began competing in the Southeastern Conference in 2013, they have had four seasons that included stretches of 10 or more games without a starting pitcher earning a win. The longest stretch lasted 14 games in 2021 when A&M finished 29-27 and missed all postseason play in Rob Childress’ final season as head coach. The fewest stretches over that same time period were just four games in 2015 and 2018.

Lamkin’s outing was A&M’s first of more than five innings with no walks since Troy Wansing threw six innings in A&M’s 8-7 win over Kentucky on April 22. Wansing also was the last Aggie starter to record a win on March 11 against Northern Kentucky. Only nine times this season has an A&M starting pitcher lasted five or more innings.

Lamkin showed improvement with his offspeed pitches to keep the Vaqueros off balance, and A&M (29-20) led 6-0 when Schlossnagle happily lifted him from the game, wanting to give Shane Sdao and Carson Lambert some work.

“[Schlossnagle] just said, ‘A real outstanding job,’” Lamkin said. “Kept the walks down. Defense played great behind me, so all-around he knew I did a good job, and I knew I did a good job.”

UTRGV (26-21) scored its only run on a single to center by left fielder Adrian Torres in the top of the seventh, driving in Montclair Cain who led of the inning with a walk issued by Sdao.

In the final two games of the Florida series last weekend, Aggie starters showed improvement by allowing one run and walking five. Lamkin said he believes the staff, including his own performance, is trending upward at the right time of the season.

“My stuff has gotten better progressively, physically and mentally,” Lamkin said. “[We’re] just getting in the right mindset to go out there and throw each game.”

Prior to the seventh inning, only two of the Aggies’ six runs came off of hits: a Jace LaViolette RBI single in the bottom of the first and a solo home run by Hunter Haas in the fourth. Two of the runs scored on RBI ground outs, one on a sacrifice fly and the other on an error.

A&M put away the game with four runs in the bottom of the seventh, initiating the mercy rule. The final three runs came on singles by LaViolette and Jordan Thompson, but the inning’s runs began with a fielder’s choice by Moss that allowed Stanley Tucker to score then a wild pitch that brought in Max Kaufer.

LaViolette went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for the freshman’s third three-hit game of the season.

A&M played its final nonconference game of the regular season, and with classes concluded for the semester, it’s all baseball all the time for the Aggies with two SEC series remaining. The challenge now is getting its first win from a starter this season in a conference game.

“It’s always a great time [of the year],” Schlossnagle said. “It’s the closest thing you get to being a pro player as a college player is this time of year. It’s a lot of fun.”

