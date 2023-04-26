In Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle’s estimation, pitchers who suffer mental blocks during the season fall into one of three categories: perfect, primal or prayer.

The perfectionist stands on the mound convinced he has to throw a perfect game every outing and can get rocked when he falls short of the high bar. Primal pitchers just throw the ball as hard as they can, while the prayer pitchers lack confidence and are just hoping to have success.

Recovering perfectionist Troy Wansing is hoping his mind and mechanics are reset as he continues trying to reclaim a spot in A&M’s rotation. He started the second game of A&M’s Southeastern Conference series last week at Kentucky and lasted six innings, and he will get another chance to start this week at No. 6 Arkansas.

“We want them to visualize success,” Schlossnagle said. “We want them to see themselves doing well and understand that you don’t have to be perfect, right? Everybody has made great pitches and given up hits. Everybody has made really bad pitches and gotten the guy out. At the end of the day, you can’t control the result. You can only control executing the pitch.”

A Purdue transfer, Wansing opened the season with a firm hold on A&M’s No. 2 spot in the rotation. He went 2-1 with a 2.75 ERA in his first 19 innings and appeared to be a solid compliment to ace Nathan Dettmer.

Trouble started for Wansing during A&M’s first two SEC series as he lasted a combined four innings, giving up four runs on four hits and eight walks. He lost his spot in the weekend rotation and started two midweek games but continued to struggle, allowing seven runs on seven hits and five walks over 2 1/3 innings.

Still, it wasn’t hard for Schlossnagle and the Aggie coaching staff to keep faith in the sophomore, who showcased his precision each week in practice. A change in his mechanics — the direction of his stride leg — began to solve some of his control problems.

“A lot of it for me was just the direction with my stride and giving myself time to get my arm up on time and allowing myself to just to be in the right space to throw strikes,” Wansing said.

Wansing also has weekly meetings with mental performance coach Brian Cain, who has been a staple of Schlossnagle’s teams for over a decade.

“I know that I’m a competitive guy, and I know that I feel like I’m in the right headspace when I’m out there,” Wansing said.

Wansing helped A&M top Kentucky 8-7 last Saturday and now has another opportunity to continue on the right track against Arkansas (30-11, 11-7), which ranks 11th in the SEC in batting average (.284), eighth in walks (214) and 12th in hits (378). The key will be minimizing free bases — walks, hit batters and wild pitches.

“I think his work in the bullpen ... [he] made some mechanical changes,” Schlossnagle said. “Hopefully made some mindset changes. Should feel more confident, even though he didn’t get the win in that game but kept us in the game, and it was a competitive outing. Let’s see how he builds on it, and he’s certainly going to face a really good team.”

Dettmer and Wansing will start two games for the Aggies (25-16, 9-9) against the Razorbacks, but Schlossnagle said he didn’t know yet which days they would pitch in the series that begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A&M also has yet to name a third starter.

Wansing said he believes he’s trending in the right direction for an Aggie squad that has been in desperate search of consistent starting pitching.

“I think [Saturday] was a step in the right direction,” Wansing said. “There’s still some pitches in there that I wish I could have taken back, but overall I was more focused on execution. I think that was critical for me. I’ve gone through some rough spots. It was really good just to get back out there, and hopefully I can just build on that this weekend and throw another good one out there for us.”

• NOTES — A&M shortstop Hunter Haas was held out of the lineup in A&M’s 9-2 loss against Sam Houston State on Tuesday due to a hand injury he suffered during the Kentucky series. Schlossnagle said he believes Haas will be ready against Arkansas. “I texted him this morning and he said he feels great, so we’ll get up there and get him moving around and get him swinging the bat tonight,” Schlossnagle said. “I would assume he’d be fine for the weekend.”