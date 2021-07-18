Texas A&M senior Logan Sartori transfers to play baseball for Florida Gulf Coast

Eagle staff report
Texas A&M senior Logan Sartori will transfer to Florida Gulf Coast, he announced Sunday on Twitter. Sartori appeared in 46 games with 38 starts in his two years with the Aggies. He hit .290 with 32 runs, three home runs and 18 RBIs at A&M. Sartori played for Hutchinson Community College for two seasons before transferring to A&M.
"Blessed to say that I am grad transferring to Florida Gulf Coast University to play my last year of college baseball! All glory to God," Sartori tweeted.
