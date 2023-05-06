With 90-degree heat bearing down on Blue Bell Park on Saturday, Texas A&M second baseman Austin Bost took a round of pregame batting practice with a weighted vest clinging to his shoulders. The drill ironically meant to remind Bost that he’s not carrying the weight of the team on his shoulders.

Bost’s towering home run in the bottom of the sixth was a blip on the linescore as the Aggies trounced No. 3 Florida 15-2 in seven innings in the second game of a three-game Southeastern Conference series. But no hit meant more for A&M on Saturday, and as the ball fell behind the left-field fence, a collective burden lifted from the entire Aggie dugout that has rooted for Bost’s success this year.

“Felt like 1,000 pounds came off everybody’s shoulders when Bost finally saw one go out of the ballpark,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

A season removed from leading the SEC in hits in league play with 45, Bost entered Saturday’s game hitting .220 with 37 hits for the entire season. Only three hits had left the park, the last of which was to save the Aggies from a run-rule loss to Louisville on March 3 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Bost’s problem hasn’t been hitting the ball as Schlossnagle said he frequently makes contact that registers at 95 mph or above. It’s getting those hard-hit balls to land for base hits.

“It’s tough, obviously, coming off last year,” Bost said. “You don’t want to think about last year, but, man, it’s tough when stuff’s not going your way. You’re hitting balls hard right at peoplem, and when you don’t hit balls hard, they’re outs. It’s like a compound effect.”

Bost went 0 for 4 in A&M’s 6-5 loss Friday, and Schlossnagle called Bost into his office before Saturday’s game and pitched the seemingly absurd idea of taking batting practice in a weighted vest.

“You’re playing with the entire weight of the season on your back,” Schlossnagle said he told him. “You can’t be carrying the weight of even yesterday much less February.

“It’s that he feels like he’s let the team down, and he hasn’t let anyone down. This program is great because of people like him.”

The Aggies (27-20, 10-13) scored eight runs in the fourth for a 9-0 lead over the Gators (37-11, 15-8), all but ensuring stress-free at-bats throughout the rest of the game.

With Jordan Thompson on second and Targac on first, Bost came to the plate in the sixth with no outs and Gator reliever Anthony Ursitti on the mound. With the count 1-1, Bost turned on a 93 mph fastball and launched it 370 feet toward the Student Rec Center.

“[It felt] amazing,” Bost said. “I knew I hit it well, and I knew it got up in the air, but I didn’t know if I hit it too high in the air. The wind helped me a little bit, but it was nice to see.”

Thompson began screaming in celebration as he rounded third and headed home with the ball still in the air. But later he jokingly reminded the gathered media that the wind was blowing out to left.

“It was awesome to see,” Thompson said. “I was really happy for him. He needed it. He deserved it, and he finally got it.”

Bost finished the day 1 for 1 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Thompson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Over his last seven games, Thompson is hitting .435 with seven RBIs and two home runs.

A&M shortstop Hunter Hass and freshman center fielder Kasen Wells also had three hits and three RBIs each.

“It’s really fun to be a part of offensively,” Haas said. “You see everybody contribute, which is really cool for me. One through nine, everybody played a part in that game in one way, shape or form.”

Wells filled in for the injured Brett Minnich and had his first multi-hit game of his career.

Three Aggie pitchers combined to allow two runs on six hits, while walking six. Reliever Chris Cortez (2-0) earned the win, though starter Troy Wansing would have taken the honor had he been allowed to retire one more batter. Wansing allowed no runs on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. In a run-rule shortened game, only four innings are required for a starting pitcher to earn a win. It would have been the first win by an Aggie starter since March 11, a stretch that includes 32 consecutive games.

Cortez gave up the first home run of the series for Florida first baseman Jac Caglianone, who leads the country in long balls with 27 for a new single-season school record.

A&M is No. 45 in the RPI rankings, so Saturday’s win was a boost for an Aggie team trying to get off the postseason bubble. A series win Sunday in which two-way player Caglianone (4-2, 5.11 ERA) will face a yet to be announced Aggie pitcher at 1 p.m. will be an even stronger aid to the Aggies’ cause.

Fans who arrive early can expect to see Bost wearing the heavy, hot weighted vest again while taking batting practice Sunday.

“I don’t know if [the weighted vest] had anything to do with it,” Schlossnagle said. “As a coach, you’d like to think so. Just needed to see him play with freedom.”