Texas A&M season-ticket renewal underway for spring sports
Season-ticket holders for Texas A&M baseball, softball, tennis and track and field can renew their tickets by Nov. 4 online at 12thManFoundation.com.

Kids ages 3-12 also can join the Junior Aggie Club for the 2021-22 school year. Members can receive free admission to regular-season Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday baseball home games and all regular season softball games, men’s and women’s tennis matches and track and field meets.

For more information, call 979-845-2311 or send email queries to tickets@12thManFoundation.com.

