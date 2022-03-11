 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M, Santa Clara postpone baseball series opener, will play doubleheader Saturday

The Texas A&M baseball team postponed its nonconference series opener against Santa Clara on Friday due to inclement weather. The Aggies and Broncos will play a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday with Game 2 beginning 45 minutes after Game 1. The first game will be seven innings and second game nine unless Game 1 goes extra innings, in which case Game 2 will be trimmed to seven.

All Friday and Saturday tickets will be valid for entry. Ticket locations for Friday’s originally scheduled game will be valid for Game 1 on Saturday. Game 1 ticket holders will be able to stay for Game 2 of the doubleheader but will be asked to relocate to general admission, lawn or standing room only areas of the stadium.

