Texas A&M senior first baseman Will Frizzell was named a second-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Wednesday. Frizzell batted .343 with 19 home runs and 50 runs batted in. He added 13 doubles and drew 39 walks with a .451 on-base percentage. Frizzell also earned All-Central Region first-team recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday.