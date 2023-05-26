Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HOOVER, Ala. – Postseason continues to bring out the best in Texas A&M as the Aggies grabbed a 5-4 victory over third-ranked LSU on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament.

A&M (35-24) will play fourth-ranked Arkansas at noon Saturday. The other semifinal game will be Florida vs. the Vanderbilt-Alabama winner.

The 10th-seeded Aggies became only fourth double-digit team to make the semifinals and is seeking to be the first to reach the title game.

Texas A&M junior Evan Aschenbeck pitched out of a ninth-inning jam to put the finishing touches on a fourth straight solid effort on the mound for the Aggies.

Aschenbeck stranded runners on the corner by striking out Gavin Dugas and getting Brayden Jobert to popup. The left-hander transfer from Blinn College went three innings, allowing only one four hits and one run. Aschenbeck (8-1) struck out four and walked one.

A&M took the lead with four runs in the seventh. Brett Minnich’s sacrifice fly scored Ryan Targac who had walked and moved to second on Austin Bost’s double. No. 9 hitter Max Kaufer walked, leading LSU to change relievers, with Sam Dutton replacing Griffin Herring. A&M junior Hunter Haas blasted an 0-2 pitch over the left-field fence for a three-run homer, giving the Aggies a 5-3 lead. Haas had struck out in his first three at-bats.

A&M junior starter Will Johnston pitched six solid innings, allowing eight hits. He struck out seven and walked three in giving A&M its third quality start of the tournament. LSU nicked him for single runs in the second, fourth and fifth.

LSU (43-15) won two of three games against to open SEC regular-season play at Blue Bell Park.