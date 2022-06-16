Texas A&M reliever Jacob Palisch still has fans in his former Stanford teammates

OMAHA, Neb. — Before the 2022 college baseball season began, Stanford starting pitcher Alex Williams received a text from his former teammate, Jacob Palisch, who had transferred to Texas A&M.

“Good luck this year,” the text read. “Wishing the best for you. Can’t wait to see you in Omaha.”

Neither expected a chance meeting at the College World Series between the Cardinal and Aggies would happen. Despite the odds, the pair shared Charles Schwab Field on Thursday as the teams took part in practice and media day.

“I loved every second I had out there,” Palisch said. “We always said, ‘Just keep going and we’ll see each other in Omaha’ and now, all of the sudden, it’s happening. It’s a cool situation. At the same time, I’m very happy. I’m [at A&M] now.”

The left-handed reliever has consistently separated himself as one of Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first choices out of the bullpen. Palisch is 2-0 in NCAA tournament play with a 2.08 earned run average, allowing two runs in 8 2/3 innings.

Most notably, the graduate transfer was summoned to close out the Aggies’ super regional series against Louisville with no outs in the top of the ninth and a full count on the Cardinal’s Ben Metzinger.

A hard-breaking slider is Palisch's best pitch, and everyone in Blue Bell Park, including Metzinger, knew it was coming. The spinner hit the dirt and Metzinger swung, leading to a three-batter save in sending A&M to Omaha.

“I think it’s one of those situations that [pitching] coach [Nate] Yeskie always talks about and says, ‘It’s big boy ball, where the hitter knows what you’re throwing, you know what you’re throwing and you just go out there and execute a pitch,’” Palisch said. “He might have been a little bit in swing mode, but I just went out there and tried to make a good pitch and fortunately enough, it worked out.”

A year prior, Palisch was put in a similar situation at Stanford, trying to close out the final game of the regional. He recorded the final out to push his team to the super regional round.

“He pitched great for us and I’ve texted him throughout the season, just encouraging him when I see him do something well,” Stanford coach David Esquer said. “I’m kind of the Cory guy that takes a bunch of selfies and I texted him, ‘I’m hoping to take a selfie at Omaha with you this year, just like we did last year.’”

While Palisch said he bleeds maroon now, it doesn’t mean he has broken connection with things that were important to him at Stanford. Throughout this season, Palisch has played with the initials “KM” on the bottom of the front of his hat. It’s a tribute to former Stanford soccer goalie Katie Meyer, who died from suicide in early 2022. She always brought a lot of joy to anyone around her, Palisch said.

“I felt like it doesn’t really matter what team you’re playing for, it’s always something you have to be aware of and looking out for," he said "It just puts everything into perspective and reminds you to check in on your teammates."

As Palisch was closing out the College Station super regional, a majority of his former teammates checked in on the broadcast, a moment that was captured and put on the Stanford baseball Twitter account. At first, they didn’t know if posting the picture celebrating their former teammate would be received in a good light by their fans. However, they couldn’t shake the fact that he still holds a special place in Stanford baseball, while also building his legacy in Aggieland.

Now, they are hoping for a chance to face their friend in a matchup that could only happen in the CWS best-of-3 championship series because they are in different brackets.

“Palisch is one of us,” Stanford outfielder Brock Jones said. “He’s one of the guys that got us here last year. He’s been awesome all throughout for them and we couldn’t be more proud of him and everything he’s accomplished. We’re very happy he’s back and hopefully we’ll see him in the College World Series.”

