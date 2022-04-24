Texas A&M reliever Jacob Palisch picks up second weekend save in 11-10 win over No. 3 Arkansas

Texas A&M reliever Jacob Palisch, who threw four innings in Friday's 2-1 victory, was not listed on head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s dugout lineup card on Sunday. But the senior was called upon once again and led the Aggie baseball team to an 11-10 victory over third-ranked Arkansas to clinch the Southeastern Conference series at Blue Bell Park.

Schlossnagle didn't turn to Palisch on his own accord, instead it was the Stanford transfer who offered his services to the Aggies after watching their 9-1 lead dwindle to 10-5 in the sixth inning. Schlossnagle took Palisch up on his offer in the eighth when Arkansas (31-9, 12-6) loaded the bases with no outs.

The left-hander delivered, retiring six straight Razorbacks to close out the game.

“I was going through my mobility and, honestly, it all felt good,” Palisch said. “There’s normally some soreness. That’s not to say there was nothing there, but we’ve got a great support staff and great training staff that gets us ready to go.”

Arkansas’ No. 3-hole hitter Cayden Wallace led off the top of the eighth with a solo home run off Aggie reliever Chris Cortez. The next five Arkansas batters reached base off Cortez and Robert Hogan before Palisch came in.

Palisch started slow and gave up a bloop double just over the glove of first baseman Jack Moss that scored two runs to cut A&M's lead to 11-10. But Palisch kept the game-tying run on third base with three consecutive strikeouts through the top of the Razorback order.

“Obviously, it’s a big situation,” Palisch said. “You’re getting put in these situations because coach thinks you’re the best person for that situation. At the end of the day, all you can do is come in and execute pitches and we can’t control what happens after that.”

Once Palish reached the dugout, having thrown 21 pitches, he told Schlossnagle he was going to see the game through, and the Aggie skipper obliged.

It took Palish only 12 pitches to retire the Razorbacks in order in the ninth on two pop outs and a groundout.

“When you look up warrior and competitor and teammate, that’s [him]," Schlossnagle said. "...He’s a living, breathing example of what that looks like. To do that against a nationally ranked team with the wind blowing out, to lefties and righties – you can give a lot to [pitching coach Nate Yeskie], but in reality that’s not something you coach.”

Palisch allowed one hit in two innings with three strikeouts and no walks. For the weekend, he worked six innings, allowing three hits, no runs and struck out 10 on 89 total pitches.

Palisch traded in his quick-breaking slider on Sunday for a more traditional look with a low-90 mph fastball setting up his slider.

“The game plan was just to do whatever was going to get outs,” he said. “Obviously, throwing four innings on Friday, we showed a little bit of our hand, but they were making adjustments and they’ve done their homework knowing I like to pitch that. So, for me, if I have to pitch backwards, which for me is pitching forwards. I can do it.”

It looked like just another series-ending game for the Aggies, who had outscored opponents 40-12 over the course of their last two series finales.

A five-run first inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from Austin Bost gave A&M a fast start. By the fifth, A&M had turned seven walks into five runs for a 10-3 lead.

Schlossnagle handed the ball to Brad Rudis (3-0) for his first career start Sunday, and the freshman excelled, holding the Razorbacks to four runs on seven hits without walking a batter. He struck out two on 66 pitches.

“We didn’t want to play from behind,” Schlossnagle said. “I knew that he would throw strikes. I knew that he would throw three pitches for strikes and knew that he would give us a chance.”

Half of the runs Rudis allowed came on a two-run home run by Jalen Battles in the fifth.

Dylan Rock's solo home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh sailed over the video board and provided the Aggies with much-needed insurance ahead of Arkansas' five-run rally in the eighth.

Razorback starter Jaxson Wiggins (5-1) was handed his first loss of the season.

The series win, plus a midweek win over ranked Dallas Baptist, pushed the Aggies up 15 positions in the RPI rankings to No. 2, their highest ranking of the season. The Aggies also moved into a tie with LSU for third place in the SEC West standings.

After beginning the season 10-6, the Aggies have come a long way from wondering how they will drive in runs to making an argument for hosting a regional, should they continue their three-series win streak through SEC play.

“I think it’s fun to prove people wrong,” Palisch said. When we come into a series like this, we play with a chip on our shoulder. You might say that the better team should play with a chip on their shoulder, but there’s an edge and there’s a swagger to this team and I’m excited each day we get out here, because I know they are going to bring it.”

NOTES - Freshman Ryan Prager (1-1, 5.02 ERA) will get the start Tuesday against Sam Houston, with first pitch at Blue Bell Park coming at 6:30 p.m… Moss finished the weekend 7 for 13 with three RBIs… Bost posted four RBIs Sunday as a part of a 3 for 4 day.

