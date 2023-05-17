Nowadays when Texas A&M reliever Brandyn Garcia struts through the locker room, he does so with shoulders back, head held high. There’s a different swagger about the transfer left-hander that teammates say they notice.

Some of that comes from his performance of late, which includes giving up six runs in his last 13 appearances. That’s why head coach Jim Schlossnagle has put his confidence in Garcia, using him in pressure-filled situations more often over the last month.

Garcia would argue that he needed to find confidence in himself before the success on the field could manifest itself.

“I believe I’ve always had the stuff and always had the capability to do what I could do in the future and what I’m doing now,” Garcia said. “I just had to believe it with everything in my heart and everything in my head. I think that’s the biggest difference for me.”

Garcia graduated from The Master’s School in Granby, Connecticut, and landed at Quinnipiac in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. He had success his sophomore season in 2021 but managed just a 4-7 record and 7.15 ERA over 12 starts last year.

Conflicting arguments rang in his head. He says he knew he had quality stuff and that a decent number of players make it out of the MAAC to Power Five schools or professional baseball. He just mentally couldn’t see himself in those scenarios.

“I know that I struggle with this, and everybody around me probably could just tell ... I didn’t think I necessarily belonged at this school, just because coming from [the MAAC] it’s tough,” Garcia said.

After last season, Garcia put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, and two major schools took a bite: A&M and North Carolina State. Despite his average numbers, film and analytical data told the Aggies there could be a diamond in the rough in Garcia, Schlossnagle said.

Garcia knew taking a crack at the Southeastern Conference was an offer too good to pass up, but once he arrived in the fall, the imposter syndrome snuck into his mind.

“Brandon has a really good heart,” Schlossnagle said. “He works really hard. Always means well. He wants to do well. It was a big adjustment to come here and pitch in the limelight of this program and the limelight of this league.”

As the season moved along, Garcia took to watching major league pitchers — not only their mechanics but how they carry themselves between pitches. He came to realize there is no reason he shouldn’t carry himself the same way. After all, they are playing the same game.

“It was more finding myself as a baseball player,” Garcia said. “I think [A&M] has been great for me for that. I feel pretty confident where I am mentally right now. I think that’s a big key. There’s a lot more to do physically, like, a lot. I can get a lot better than I am right now. But mentally, I feel like I’m in a good spot to do so, to get better.”

Garcia’s emergence as a closing option out of the bullpen has enabled Schlossnagle to move veteran lefty Will Johnston into A&M’s starting rotation that has struggled this season. As the Aggies (30-22, 12-15) try to move further away from the NCAA tournament bubble, Schlossnagle said ace Nathan Dettmer and Johnston are locks to start this week at Mississippi State (26-24, 8-19) in the final regular-season season for both teams.

For his part, Garcia has allowed two hits and one run over his last three appearances combined. Save for giving up two runs on three hits against Florida, Garcia has allowed just four runs in his last 13 outings.

Both he and left-hander Evan Aschenbeck will be key contributors this week against Mississippi State and next week at the SEC tournament in Hoover, Alabama, Schlossnagle said.

“We just need to win as many ballgames as we can in the weekend series and in the conference tournament,” Schlossnagle said. “I can’t control what goes on in different parts of the country with resumes and stuff like that. We need to give [the selection committee] a reason to put us into the NCAA tournament.”

• NOTES — A&M senior outfielder Brett Minnich made the SEC baseball community service team Wednesday. Minnich has worked with AggiesCan, the student-athlete advisory committee and A&M’s baseball summer camps.