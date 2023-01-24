Texas A&M quarterback Conner Wegiman not expected to play baseball for Aggies this spring

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is not expected to play baseball for the Aggies this spring, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed Tuesday.

Weigman moved into the starting quarterback role for the Aggies midway through the season this fall and with the departure of quarterback Haynes King by way of transfer has the edge on keeping the job next season.

The Aggies also return transfer quarterback Max Johnson next season.

Weigman played in five games for the football team this season, throwing for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. The true freshman completed 73 of 132 passes.

Weigman played shortstop for Bridgeland High School and was rated the 40th overall prospect in the state of Texas and 11th in his position in the class of 2022, according to Perfect Game. He was recruited to A&M as a two-sport athlete but did not play baseball last spring as an early enrollee while he integrated himself into the football program.

The Aggie baseball team begins practice for the 2023 campaign Friday.

“He knows that he’s more than welcome down here anytime,” Schlossnagle said prior to the baseball season last year. “He’s got a locker if he just wants to come down on his own and hit in the batting cages. But he’s focused on football.”