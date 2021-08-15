Texas A&M quarterback and baseball commit Conner Weigman to graduate from Bridgeland early

Texas A&M quarterback and baseball commit Conner Weigman will graduate Bridgeland High School early and enroll at A&M in January, Weigman confirmed Sunday.

The five-star quarterback is ranked No. 2 in his position nationally and seventh overall in the state of Texas by 247sports.com.

Weigman will be able to take part in spring football drills after he enrolls for the spring semester, he said.

“I’m not going to play baseball this spring, but I will definitely be around the program,” Weigman said in a text.

On the baseball diamond Weigman is a utility fielder, specializing on the left side of the infield and the outfield.

— Travis L. Brown