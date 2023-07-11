Texas A&M assistant baseball coach Nolan Cain has been promoted to associate head coach for the upcoming 2024 season.

Cain will be entering his third season in Aggieland under head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

“Nolan has been the glue to our program over the past two years and especially over the past few weeks,” Schlossnagle said in a release. “He has more than earned this promotion and has continued to prove his incredible value both on the field and on the recruiting trail. We are excited to have Nolan and his family in Aggieland for a long time!”

Schlossnagle, who was hired from TCU in June 2021, hired Cain from LSU and pitching coach Nate Yeskie from Arizona. Yeskie recently left for LSU to be reunited with former Arizona head coach Jay Johnson.

Schlossnagle announced the hiring of Seattle Mariners’ pitching coordinator Max Weiner on Monday and on Tuesday he announced the promotion of Cain.

Cain spent eight seasons on former head coach Paul Manieri's staff at LSU, including five seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. He also worked one season as the Tigers’ volunteer coach and two seasons as coordinator of operations.

“Since our arrival at Texas A&M, the transition for my wife, children and I has been very smooth and welcoming from the 12th Man and the Bryan-College Station community,” Cain said. “Beginning with the first day here our staff and families have embraced one another and it felt as though we had worked together for years. The present and future of Aggie Baseball is bright and we could not be happier with our time here.”