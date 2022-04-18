Texas A&M plays No. 25 Dallas Baptist tonight

The Texas A&M baseball team will open a four-game homestand against 25th-ranked Dallas Baptist at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies (22-13) after playing the Missouri Valley Conference Patriots (23-12) will play host to second-ranked Arkansas in a three-game Southeastern Conference series starting Friday. A&M, which won two of three games at 10th-ranked Georgia, will be playing its fifth game against a ranked team in eight days. The Aggies defeated 15th-ranked Texas State 8-4 last Tuesday.

A&M’s starting pitcher will be freshman left-hander Ryan Prager (0-1, 5.29 ERA) while Dallas Baptist will throw senior right-hander Zach Heaton (3-1, 4.94 ERA). The Patriots are 4-2 in league play. They are coming off losing two of three at Bradley (11-18, 3-3). Dallas Baptist, which is 7-6 in road games, defeated TCU last Tuesday at home 6-1.

Dettmer earns SEC honors. A&M sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer was the SEC pitcher of the week after his career-best eight-inning performance in an 8-1 victory over Georgia. Dettmer struck out nine with no walks.

Tennessee sophomore infielder Jorel Ortega was the SEC player of the week and Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith was the freshman of the week. Ortega batted .563 (9 for 16) in four games. He had two homers and five runs batted in. Smith threw seven innings in a 4-0 victory over LSU, striking out seven.

Vols still the best. Tennessee (33-3) remained ranked first in the major polls for a fourth straight week. The Vols lost back-to-back games last week before rebounding with two straight victories over Alabama. Tennessee coach Tony Vitello bumped third-base umpire Jeffrey Macias during Saturday’s 9-2 victory that resulted in a four-game suspension by the NCAA. Pitching coach Frank Anderson was also ejected and suspended for Sunday’s game, a 15-4 Vols’ victory.

Oregon State (27-7) is second in the USA Today/coaches poll followed by Arkansas (28-7), Oklahoma State (26-10) and Miami (28-8). D1baseball.com has Oregon State second followed by Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Miami. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association has Oregon State second followed by Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Miami.

A&M on the outside looking in. A&M is ranked 41st by the coaches with 11 points. That’s 95 points behind No. 25 Dallas Baptist. The Aggies are 6-2 against Top 25 teams, including 5-2 against top 10 teams. A&M is 36th in the NCAA’s RPI, which ranks 10th in the SEC behind No. 1 Tennessee, No. 3 Georgia, No. 11 Vanderbilt, No. 12 Florida, No. 20 Arkansas, No. 27 Auburn, No. 29 Missouri, No. 30 Alabama and No. 33 LSU. A&M has four losses to teams ranked higher than 75th – No. 83 Houston, No. 101 Washington State, No. 107 Santa Clara and No. 107 Wichita State. A&M lost two games early to Penn, but the Quakers are 22-9 and ranked 40th in the RPI.

Tigers go quietly. Arkansas held LSU to six runs in a three-game sweep, the Razorbacks’ first over the Tigers since 2011. Ace Connor Noland carried a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings in the opener, and Hagen Smith and Jaxon Wiggins followed with strong outings.

Keeping it close. Southern Miss has won nine straight, five by two runs or less. The Golden Eagles capped a sweep of FIU Saturday with a 6-4, 12-inning win punctuated by Reece Ewing’s eighth homer, a two-run shot. Southern Miss (27-8) jumped eight spots in the coaches’ poll to sixth.

“I’ve probably had 25 text messages today, people saying, ‘How are you going to keep them grounded?’” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said.

The Golden Eagles have the top pitching staff in Conference USA, led by starters Tanner Hall (6-0, 2.21 ERA, 77 strikeouts) and Hurston Waldrep (3-1, 2.01) and closer Landon Harper (1-1, 1.66, six saves). Southern Miss ranks second nationally with a 2.78 team ERA.

The Golden Eagles are chasing their sixth straight 40-win season. Only Dallas Baptist (23-12) has a longer such streak, at seven in a row.

The streaking Scarlet Knights. Rutgers pushed its winning streak to 15 with a two-run, ninth-inning rally in the series finale against Indiana capped by Jordan Sweeney’s walk-off homer. Rutgers has won their first four Big Ten series.

Not Messick around. Florida State’s Parker Messick didn’t give up a run in 6 2/3 innings against Louisville, the nation’s top-scoring team. Messick struck out 14 with no walks in the 8-1 victory. The Cardinal came into the three-game series averaging 10 runs per game, but after scoring only 14 and getting swept, Louisville is averaging 9.6, which is fifth in the country. Virginia leads at 9.8 with Tennessee next at 9.7.