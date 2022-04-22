Texas A&M pitching staff battles No. 3 Arkansas to 2-1 victory

Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle had his mind made up before the game: He was not going to let Arkansas switch hitter Robert Moore bat from the right side of the plate if the game was on the line.

And yet with the Aggies leading 2-1 in the top of the ninth, Schlossnagle kept left-handed reliever Jacob Palisch on the mound to face the power-hitting Moore from the right side with the wind blowing out to left field.

Moore’s long line drive to the warning track nearly gave Schlossnagle a heart attack, but going against his initial intuition paid off as the Aggies downed No. 3 Arkansas 2-1 at Blue Bell Park on Friday.

“I went against it, and we got lucky, because he was on that baseball,” Schlossnagle said with a laugh. “Had a little bit of top spin and didn’t get out of the ball park. But when he hit that ball, I almost quit.”

It was a move of faith in his bullpen that might not have been there at the beginning of the season. Palisch completed the four-inning save, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out seven.

The senior followed A&M starter Nathan Dettmer (4-2), who battled through some command issues to last five innings, allowing one run on three hits. He also struck out seven.

Dettmer, who tied his season low in hits allowed, said his development this season has come mostly between his ears.

“I looked at myself in the mirror,” Dettmer said. “I figured I was a 6-foot-5 guy, 227 pounds. I don’t know why I was pitching like I was 5-foot tall. It was just all mental. I just decided to throw my stuff in the zone and lower the walks. It was all confidence.”

Arkansas starter Connor Noland (5-2) got on a similar roll against the Aggie lineup. He was nearly unhittable save for an anomaly of an inning in the fourth. A leadoff throwing error on a grounder hit by Dylan Rock set the stage for a RBI single by catcher Troy Claunch. A walk and a single loaded the bases for shortstop Kole Kaler to work a two-out, RBI walk for the Aggies’ second run.

The senior and former Razorback quarterback pitched six innings, allowing two runs on two hits. He walked three and struck out seven.

A leadoff single by Razorback nine-hole hitter Peyton Stovall in the top of the sixth started the Aggies (24-13, 9-7) on one of their two turbulent defensive innings of the night. Stovall took second on a wild pitch, then Dettmer walked Cayden Wallace. Dettmer got to a 2-0 count against Brady Slavens, and A&M turned to reliever Palisch mid at-bat.

“The faith was bringing him in with a 2-0 count and runners on first and second with nobody out,” Schlossnagle said. “That was the faith that he is a strike thrower.”

Palisch answered the call by getting Slavens to fly out and striking out Chris Lanzilli. Catcher Michael Turner roped a single into left, driving in Stovall for the Razorbacks’ lone run of the game, but Palisch struck out Jalen Battles to end the inning with A&M still leading 2-1.

In the seventh, A&M elected to intentionally walk leadoff hitter Wallace to load the bases with two outs, but Palisch produced an inning-ending pop out to left.

A&M is expected to start junior right-hander Micah Dallas (4-1, 4.61 ERA) for Game 2 at 2 p.m. Saturday against freshman lefty Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.88) for Arkansas (30-8, 11-5). While A&M earned an RPI-boosting win over the No. 3 team in the nation in Game 1, Schlossnagle will need to make a decision on Sunday’s starter after using Palisch for 56 pitches. He wanted to start Palisch for Game 3.

“I felt like when we had a chance to win the ballgame against such a great club in our division that we needed to take that shot,” Schlossnagle said.

