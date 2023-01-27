Texas A&M pitchers rally behind experience of Nathan Dettmer as spring practice opens

In a span of four days last summer, Texas A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer experienced the extremes in the spectrum of emotions.

The sophomore thought his one shot at a win in the College World Series was dashed when he failed to get out of the second inning in the Aggies’ opening day loss to Oklahoma 13-8. A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle went back to the young but experienced starter in an elimination game against Notre Dame and Dettmer proved why he had been a front-end starter throughout part of the season in a seven-inning outing to earn the win.

As the Aggies opened practice for the 2023 season on Friday, Dettmer, already at a lofty 6-foot-4, is walking just a little bit taller because of that redemptive moment.

“There’s no teacher like experience,” Schlossnagle said. “So to do that on that stage against a great team like Notre Dame in a loser’s bracket game ... other than pitching in a championship series, he’s done everything you can do as a college pitcher.”

Dettmer returns for his junior campaign as the Aggies’ one consistent weekend starter from last year’s roster, and he’s in the driver’s seat to fill the ace role he held throughout the majority of A&M’s run to Omaha, Nebraska, last season. He finished the season with a 6-3 record and 4.99 ERA in 19 starts. He allowed 51 earned runs and walked 25 in 92 innings.

But in many aspects, the Aggies are getting a completely different pitcher in the starter’s third year in Aggieland.

The San Antonio native spent the majority of the shortened offseason without a ball in his hand but rather in the weight room building up strength.

“[I was] really taking that step with filling out my body and just growing into who I am, and I’d say that’s where that jump came from,” Dettmer said.

Thanks to putting on 15 pounds of muscle, Dettmer has seen his fastball rise from a peak in the low 90-mph range to breaking into the upper 90s during fall practice. He will rely on that sinking fastball and slider as his main arsenal.

Beyond the physical effort he’s put in, Dettmer said the mental side of the game has been the biggest focus of the team this offseason. When he takes the mound this spring, he wants to take on the persona of a “bounty hunter.”

“I’m out here in front of the camera and see like a nice guy and a smiley guy, but when it’s go time, when it’s game time on Friday nights, I flip that switch and become a bounty hunter,” Dettmer said. “You might not want to be friends with me on that day, but that’s what you have to do, and I’m going for blood on those days.”

As the Aggies move through spring practice leading up to a Feb. 17 opener against Seattle, the focus will fall on filling the other two rotation spots. Sophomore right-hander Chris Cortez has separated himself from the pack, according to Dettmer, in the way he’s paired newly-honed off speed pitches with his upper-90s fastball.

“He’s really on a good path,” Schlossnagle said. “The key with Chris, like any pitcher, is not just having a good fastball but commanding it. More importantly, if he’s going to be a starting pitcher, which we would like for him to be and I know he would like to be, is you’ve got to be able to throw offspeed pitches for strikes. So far, he’s on a really good track that way.”

Sophomore transfer Troy Wansing from Purdue, freshman Justin Lamkin and junior Wyatt Tucker are among the other top candidates vying for a starting role, Schlossnagle said. Wansing and Lamkin are left-handers.

They will all lean on the experience of Dettmer, who knows the highs and lows of college pitching.

“I think that’s a huge part of my career, at least failure,” Dettmer said. “And that’s really how you make strides in your game. A lot of guys need to know that. Coming out of high school, there are a lot of high prospects, and they go out there their senior year of high school and they strike out every guy they faced by throwing a fastball down the middle. At this level, that’s not how this works. Really, I lead a lot of pitchers that way by just telling them my experiences.”