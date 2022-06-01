Texas A&M pitchers Menefee, Dallas riding new wave of success into NCAA regionals

On opposite ends of a horseshoe of tables at The Warehouse at C.C. Creations, Texas A&M pitchers Joseph Menefee and Micah Dallas laughed, held conversations and signed autographs with fans Wednesday.

The carefree vibe of the name, image and likeness-based event was a stark contrast from the low points both pitchers have faced during the 2022 season. But as Aggie catcher Troy Claunch says, having those two pitchers at their best will be vital for A&M to hold any aspirations of reaching the College World Series.

“It’s crucial,” Claunch said of the duo. “This part of the year, you really need arms, and for us to have elite arms like that playing at their best right now is going to be big.”

For Menefee, the key to recovery was regaining control over his slider.

Menefee had a 13.50 ERA heading into Southeastern Conference play, having walked four batters and hit two over his first 5 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs and took the loss in the final game of A&M’s series with Penn on Feb. 27 then gave up three runs in a 6-5 loss to Wichita State a week later.

But a couple of weeks later as the Aggies opened SEC play at LSU, Menefee began restoring his confidence after extensive work on his breaking ball with pitching coach Nate Yeskie.

“It was pretty much just my visual point for where I was throwing it,” Menefee said. “I was missing a lot away from lefties. It was kind of just changing where I am aiming to get that pitch to land in the zone.”

Menefee regained his position as one of the Aggies’ most consistent relievers, leading the team in SEC play in strikeouts with 52, which was good enough for 11th in the SEC. Prior to conference play, he had struck out just nine.

Menefee also brought his ERA down to 5.31 heading into A&M’s NCAA tournament regional opener at 1 p.m. Friday against Oral Roberts at Blue Bell Park.

“I think it all boils down to confidence,” Menefee said. “I’m as confident as I’ve ever been here at A&M, and that attitude on the mound is something that you even see more of our pitchers starting to embrace.”

For Dallas, the struggles came later in the season.

Dallas spent the majority of the year as the Aggies’ No. 2 starter but hit a rough patch in late April and early May, allowing 23 runs in just 12 1/3 innings over a four-game stretch. He went to the bullpen for A&M’s final two regular-season series against Mississippi State and at Ole Miss.

“It’s tough,” Dallas said. “This game is really hard. If anyone tells you differently, than they didn’t play long enough. Everyone was just giving me confidence, saying you’re going to get out of this hole, and I believed it.”

Dallas had his opportunity in the Aggies’ first game of the SEC tournament, picking up his first win since April 9 in a 10-0 run-rule victory over Florida. He started and lasted five innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven, his most since March 26.

Teams must play from three to five games to win an NCAA regional, and pitching is typically at a premium for anyone hoping to advance. A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said after the Florida win that Dallas’ reemergence was important for the Aggies’ postseason future.

“It was huge for me in confidence and [for] the team really,” Dallas said. “I just tried to stick to my routine and stick to everything I did, and the hard work paid off.”

With two days left before the Aggies’ first home regional since 2016, Menefee and Dallas were able to enjoy signing autographs and taking pictures with the 12th Man.

“It’s great to give back to the fans,” Menefee said. “They are awesome during the games, and for us to give our thanks to them, it means the world.”

What was initially proposed to be an NIL opportunity for nine A&M baseball players turned into an appearance by the whole team Wednesday at C.C. Creations. CEO Kenny Lawson said he was glad to host the baseball team after putting on similar events for football players.

“There really hasn’t been a fan engagement opportunity for these guys, and we felt like it was good timing for them with hosting a regional and bringing all the guys together,” Lawson said. “Coach Schlossnagle was adamant that he wanted it to be a team event, not just certain players, and so we were able to pivot at the late minute to accommodate everyone getting here.”

Hundreds of fans filled the building beginning an hour before the event started.

For players like Dallas and starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer, it was a second NIL opportunity after signing an early deal with Cooper’s BBQ. Dettmer said NIL deals are a way to mature beyond the baseball diamond.

“It’s different, especially as you think about how I’m a student and going to school,” Dettmer said. “So I really kind of entered the big boy world a little bit in negotiation things and figuring out ways to make money. It’s been awesome.”

