 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager to miss 2023 season with elbow injury

  • 0
Baseball vs. Mississippi State Game 3 SECONDARY PHOTO

Texas A&M’s Ryan Prager pitches against Mississippi State on May 15 at Blue Bell Park.

 Meredith Seaver

Texas A&M freshman pitcher Ryan Prager will miss the entirety of his second year in Aggieland due to an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament he sustained during the season, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed. 

The injury will require Tommy John surgery, but is not extensive, Schlossnagle said. 

The injury was first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com.

Prager was 1-4 with a 5.16 ERA through his first season with A&M, starting in 16 games. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Weekly Press Conference: Demani Richardson

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert