Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager to miss 2023 season with elbow injury

Texas A&M freshman pitcher Ryan Prager will miss the entirety of his second year in Aggieland due to an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament he sustained during the season, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed.

The injury will require Tommy John surgery, but is not extensive, Schlossnagle said.

The injury was first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com.

Prager was 1-4 with a 5.16 ERA through his first season with A&M, starting in 16 games.