STANFORD, Calif. — There was shades of Nathan Dettmer’s final start of the 2022 season in his mind as he prepared for Monday’s winner-take-all Stanford Regional championship game Monday at Sunken Diamond.

Nearly a year prior, Dettmer kept the Aggies’ season alive with a seven-inning, scoreless gem against Notre Dame, putting his squad in the national semifinals at the College World Series for the first time in school history. It was a redemptive outing after a College World Series opener against Oklahoma that saw the Aggie ace chased after 1 2/3 innings.

Monday, Dettmer and the Aggies couldn’t squeeze another game out of the Aggies’ 2023 season in a 7-1 loss to Stanford, but Dettmer’s effort redeemed an inconsistent stretch of outings by the A&M Friday night starter.

“It was a whole lot like [the Notre Dame game],” Dettmer said. “Awesome game. Awesome feeling. The whole year I’ve been preparing for that mentally. Even though it seems like a big game, it’s just going out there and doing what you do. There’s no step up. Just sink to the level of your training.”

No extended conversation between head coach Jim Schlossnagle and Dettmer took place prior to Monday’s start. Having been the first thought in A&M’s rotation over the course of the season, his name had been absent from preliminary pitching discussions as the Stanford Regional got underway. Dettmer hadn’t lasted more than 2 2/3 innings in his last two starts and had seen 11 earned runs cross the plate in his last four outings.

The message, which Dettmer already knew, was that he needed to throw strikes at a dramatically more consistent clip, Schlossnagle said Sunday night.

Several of Dettmer’s teammates, however, pulled him aside Monday prior to the game to issue words of encouragement and confidence.

“I really wanted to get out there for my guys and show what I can do,” Dettmer said. “Really, what fueled me in this big of a game was looking to my left and right before each pitch and seeing guys like [junior] Trevor Werner and [senior] Austin Bost, who have sacrificed so much. That’s really what drove me.”

The junior right hander faced one over the minimum through three innings, the lone blemish a pitch that remained too high in the strike zone. Stanford designated hitter Braden Montgomery gave it a ride over the left field fence to tie the game at one in the bottom of the second.

A steady dose of sinkers at the knees and sliders kept a powerful Stanford offense off balance to the tune of eight strikeouts, the most Dettmer had thrown since he punched out 11 on April 6 at Auburn.

“I thought he did a great job,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said. “I thought his fastball had sink and was able to land that slider early in the game. It was kind of a standstill for [four] innings and that’s when we scored that second run. It was good battle by our staff and Dettmer. I knew he used to be their ace and their Friday guy, so I knew they had a bullet in their holster they hadn’t shot yet and I knew it was going to be a big challenge.”

What would be a the game-winning run was set up by a tip-of-the-cap triple off the bat of right fielder Saborn Campbell. The sophomore moved up in the box to try and eliminate some of Dettmer’s sink and flicked the end of the bat off an outside pitch, getting enough of it to roll it inside first base and down to the right field corner. Third base was in his sights out of the box.

“Once I get going, I get going,” Campbell said with a laugh.

On the next pitch, Temo Becerra hit a hard grounder to Bost at second and drove in the run.

In hindsight, Schlossnagle said he might have gone to get Dettmer after the righty recorded his eighth strikeout in the bottom of the sixth. Stanford freshman catcher Malcolm Moore had power from the left side and Shane Sdao was warm in the pen. The second guess was justified after Moore knocked a two-run homer to left, adding insurance to Stanford’s lead.

“We’ve had plenty of talks this year,” Schlossnagle said of Dettmer. “He knew what was at stake and I think his teammates had some conversations with him just to let him know how much we all believe in him and I think he did great. I was almost going to get him against Moore, but I thought he made good pitches to Moore. I thought he still had stuff in the tank… In hindsight, there’s things you wish you could take back, maybe, but at the end of the day, we couldn’t score.”

For an Aggie offense that averaged seven runs per game this season, a four run outing was an achievable task with the season on the line. For one of the few times this season, it was the bats that let Dettmer down.

A&M’s offense stranded 10 runners in the game and went 2 for 20 with runners on base and 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position Monday. In the two-game regional championship A&M left 22 runners on base.

The hero of the day was Stanford’s Quinn Moore, who made a two-day turnaround from a 114-pitch start on Friday to throw 66 pitches in four innings of scoreless relief work Monday. He struck out five.

“Nathan did great… Sometimes the other team plays a little bit better. We didn’t play bad, they just played better,” Schlossnagle said.