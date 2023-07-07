Texas A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer’s invitation to the 2023 MLB draft combine was a reflection of his measurables — mid-to-upper 90s velocity coming from a 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame — and the success of the Aggie baseball team during his sophomore season with a run to the College World Series semifinals. Specifically his seven-inning, scoreless gem in a CWS elimination game against Notre Dame comes to mind.

For those reasons, Dettmer is listed as one of several Aggies from the 2023 roster who have the potential to hear their name called during the upcoming draft, which takes place Sunday through Tuesday in Seattle. Alongside Dettmer, A&M junior infielders Jack Moss, Hunter Haas and Trevor Werner are among the prospect rankings.

But as Dettmer found out during the combine process, his junior season left a lot of questions about his ability to succeed at the next level. As Dettmer met with teams throughout the week-long event, he had to answer for his regression this season in wins (one), ERA (6.23), walks allowed (42), home runs allowed (10) and wild pitches (11).

“There were definitely lots of questions, which I totally understand,” Dettmer said. “How I answered them was just, ‘I’m not glad that it happened. Obviously, it wasn’t the year I wanted, but looking back on it, I learned a whole lot from it.’”

There is still plenty of conversation around the potential Dettmer possesses as a pro. The right-hander is ranked 198th in the 2023 draft prospect pool according to MLB.com. He’s the top-ranked Aggie on the board according to Future Stars Series with a 179th ranking.

Dettmer was not drafted out of high school due in part to an abbreviated five-round draft in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB.com’s draft profile of Dettmer says that he was on scouting radars as a senior at San Antonio Johnson.

The same profile mentions both Dettmer’s upside and some of the questions that organizations have to answer when considering selecting him.

“Working from a high three-quarters slot, Dettmer has seen his control regress this spring and even when he threw more strikes, command wasn’t his strong suit,” the analysis says. “He has a strong 6-foot-4 frame built for a starter’s workload. But after entering the year with first-round upside and a chance for perhaps three plus pitches if he could locate them better, he has become an enigma.”

Naturally, Dettmer’s eyes are set on playing professional ball, so if his name is called during the 20-round draft, he says he more than likely will sign and forego his final season of eligibility at A&M. But should the right opportunity not present itself, he’s open to returning to College Station for a final season with the Aggies. That option differs from the NBA or NFL draft.

“My plan is in a perfect world I get drafted and signed,” he said. “But I haven’t thrown the fact away yet that I still have another year of eligibility and I could go back to A&M, but the ultimate goal is to get drafted and signed.”

Among the teams Dettmer has connected with are the Colorado Rockies, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros. Growing up in San Antonio during the early 2010s, Dettmer said he followed the Texas Rangers as a kid.

“I really thought [those three teams] were awesome, but they’re all awesome, and anyone that would give me a chance, I would take it,” he said.

During the leadup to the draft, Dettmer said he’s been in contact with former teammate and Seattle Mariners’ up-and-comer Bryce Miller about next steps in pro ball.

“I’ve talked to him a little bit, and he’s just reminding me everything’s going to work itself out, Dettmer said. “Don’t be nervous. You’re there for a reason. He’s given me a lot of confidence.”

Both Haas and Moss took part in the MLB draft combine as well, and Haas is featured on several of the top prospect lists. The shortstop ranks 188th on both the MLB.com and Future Star Series lists with most agreeing he would make the move to second base at the next level.

Moss does not appear in the MLB.com list but ranks 271st by the Future Stars Series. Werner is not ranked by either service but was just named the Cape Cod League player of the week for Week 3 of the 2023 season, hitting .391 with a .423 on-base percentage and .696 slugging percentage during the six-game stretch.

As a dark horse, utility switch hitter Ryan Targac also is ranked 466th by the Future Stars Series.

“Those guys are some of the hardest workers I’ve ever met, and I think they deserve a shot at pro ball, whether it’s getting drafted or a free agent deal,” Dettmer said. “I think they would kill it. All you have to do is get in, and once you’re there you can outwork everyone. I think if those guys get a shot, then they’re going to make a difference for sure.”

The Aggies also have five seniors from the 2023 roster who will be hoping for a chance to continue their baseball careers: infielder Austin Bost, outfielder Brett Minnich, outfielder Jordan Thompson, pitcher Carson Lambert and pitcher Matt Dillard. None are listed on the draft prospect lists but could sign a free agent deal after the 20 rounds are complete.

Minnich has an approximate 10-month recovery ahead of him as he is scheduled for surgery to repair a labrum injury he suffered while diving into home plate against Tarleton State on May 2. While he couldn’t play in the field, he continued to hit for the Aggies and put off surgery until the offseason.

Minnich said he’s had some conversations with friends in pro baseball on how to best position himself for a deal and is hoping an organization will take a chance on him, so he can prove himself after his rehabilitation.

“I’m just kind of letting that take care of itself right now,” Minnich said. “I did my job, putting myself in a situation to hopefully either get drafted or sign a free agent deal ... just leaving it up to the man upstairs to tell me what’s going on next in my life, but hopefully I’ll either get drafted late or sign a free agent deal, because I’m 23 years old with a torn labrum as we speak.”

Dettmer believes the duo of Bost and Minnich should get their shot if only for the character they displayed in returning last season.

“It just shows how selfless they are and how much they care about others and the team as a whole,” Dettmer said. “Going into the SEC tournament, when we made that good run and even the regional, the theme was just playing for each other and playing for those guys that sacrificed their careers to come back and play for us.”

A&M also has two 2023 recruits that have a chance to hear their name called in outfielder Gavin Grahovac (No. 146 by MLB.com) and outfielder Cade Sorrell (No. 79 by MLB.com).

Should Dettmer get drafted next week, he said he couldn’t imagine his career without his stop in Aggieland.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world” Dettmer said. “It’s been awesome. It’s still the greatest school ever, and I really want to one day graduate from here, whether it’s next year or whether it’s in a few years after big league ball. ... I feel so prepared, more than ever now, to take on this new challenge of pro ball.”