Texas A&M junior pitcher Micah Dallas, who was an eighth-round choice of the Oakland Athletics last week, has opted not to return for his senior season.

Dallas made the announcement Monday on his Instragram page.

“I will forever remember what y’all did for me and the experience I had here in Aggieland,” Dallas said.

Dallas, who transferred from Texas Tech, was 7-3 with a 5.18 earned run average.