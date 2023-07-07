A day after entering the transfer portal, Texas A&M pitcher Chris Cortez will remove his name and remain with the Aggies for the 2024 season, according to head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

While cycling in and out of the weekend rotation last season, Cortez had a 3-1 record with a 7.34 ERA. He has a fastball in the upper 90s, but can hit triple digits on radar guns. He struggled with command in his sophomore campaign, walking 40 batters in 41.2 innings with 39 strikeouts.

With Cortez staying, the Aggies have seven players from the 2023 roster planning to transfer, while having eight commitments from transfers