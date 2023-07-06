Texas A&M rising junior pitcher Chris Cortez has entered the transfer portal, according to head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

The powerful right-hander was 3-1 record with a 7.34 ERA in 2023. He buzzed radar guns with a fastball in the upper 90 mph-range that occasionally touched triple digits, but he struggled with command. Cortez walked 40 in 41.2 innings with 39 strikeouts. His 2.06 WHIP was topped only by fellow transfer portal entrant Robert Hogan’s 3.13.

Cortez was in and out of the weekend starting rotation through his two seasons, starting seven of 44 appearances.

He is the eighth player from the 2023 roster confirmed by The Eagle to enter the transfer portal, joining catcher JD Greyson, RHP Wyatt Tucker, RHP Jaren Warwick, OF Stanley Tucker, RHP Max Debiec, RHP/INF Lucas Kelley and Hogan.

Wyatt Tucker has since committed to Sam Houston. Debiec told The Eagle there's a chance he might return to A&M.

Schlossnagle and his staff have brought in eight players from the transfer portal including infielder Ali Camarillo (CSUN), infielder Ted Burton (Michigan), pitcher Zane Badmaev (Tarleton), catcher Jackson Appel (Penn), outfielder Hayden Schott (Columbia), pitcher Tanner Jones (Jacksonville State), pitcher Eldridge Armstrong (San Diego State) and infielder Charlie Pagliarini (Fairfield).

The Aggies will have a better idea of what holes in the roster they will need to fill after the 2023 Major League Baseball draft, which takes place Sunday through Tuesday. Junior infielders Hunter Haas and Jack Moss, as well as pitcher Nathan Dettmer could possibly hear their name called or sign a free-agent deal after the completion of the draft.