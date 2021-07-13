 Skip to main content
Texas A&M pitcher, Brenham product Chandler Jozwiak drafted by Miami Marlins in 13th round
Texas A&M pitcher, Brenham product Chandler Jozwiak drafted by Miami Marlins in 13th round

chandler jozwiak

Texas A&M senior Chandler Jozwiak delivers a pitch against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi during the Aggies’ 7-0 victory over the Islanders on March 9 at Blue Bell Park.

 Eagle photo by Cassie Stricker

Texas A&M pitcher and Brenham High School product Chandler Jozwiak was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 13th round (389th overall) of the MLB draft on Tuesday.

In 2021, Jozwiak was A&M's go-to reliever, appearing in a team-high 28 games. He had a 3.48 ERA and put together a 2-4 record with a team-best 8 saves. Jozwiak's efforts earned him A&M's C.E. "Pat" Olsen Outstanding Pitcher Award.

Born in Bryan, Jozwiak grew up in Brenham and is a 2017 graduate of Brenham High School. He threw a perfect game for the Cubs in the 2017 playoffs.

Jozwiak is the fourth A&M player to be taken in this year's draft. On Monday, Dustin Saenz and Will Frizzell were drafted by the Washington Nationals and Bryce Miller was taken by the Seattle Mariners.

