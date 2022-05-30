Texas A&M No. 5 national seed; will host Oral Roberts, Louisiana, TCU in NCAA regional

The Texas A&M baseball team was named the No. 5 national seed in the NCAA tournament and will host TCU, Oral Roberts and Louisiana the College Station Regional at Blue Bell Park this weekend.

The Aggies will face Oral Roberts in their first game of the tournament at 1 p.m. Friday. TCU and Louisiana will play the other opening day matchup at 7 p.m.

"Hosting and getting a national seed is just reflective of the kind of season you've put together this point," Schlossnagle said. "Certainly doesn't guarantee anything moving forward. But it's a reward for what you've done to this point. And so, I'm proud of our players and proud of our staff. Considering where we started the season to where we are now, there's a lot to be proud about."

New Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle will welcome his former team, TCU, along with former assistant coaches Kirk Saarloos and Bill Mosiello, who now head the Horned Frog program.

“Obviously, mixed feelings. I’m excited for them,” Schlossnagle said of TCU. I feel like TCU was most definitely deserving of a host site. I think anytime you win a league like a Big 12, you’re deserving of hosting. I’m excited for those players. I love those guys. Still love them to death. Wish them the best of lucky, with the exception of if we play.”

Also, former Aggie assistant coach Matt Deggs will bring his Louisiana squad to College Station, having served as the Ragin' Cajuns' head coach for two seasons. Deggs was an assistant coach under former A&M head coach Rob Childress from 2006-10.

As a national seed, should A&M advance out of the regional round, they will host a Super Regional against the winner of the Louisville Regional: Louisville, Southeast Missouri State, Michigan and Oregon.

"It's exciting," pitcher Jospeh Menefee said of the NCAA tournament selection. "Last year, we missed it. My freshman year we were in it and to be able to get back and just keep playing with with the guys is always a great feeling."

