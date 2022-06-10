Texas A&M-Louisville tied at 4 in the bottom of the 8th at press time

At press time, the Texas A&M baseball team was tied with Louisville at 4 through eighth innings in Game 1 of the College Station Super Regional on Friday night at Blue Bell Park.

Game 2 of the College Station Super Regional is set for 2 p.m. Saturday with Game 3, if needed, to be played Sunday at a time to be determined. A&M is seeking its first College World Series berth since 2017.

Jordan Thompson’s two-run home run in the seventh inning brought the Aggies back to life and tied the game at 4. The wind at Olsen Field was dead still until it began swirling out to centerfield in the sixth inning. The gust gave Thompson’s hit just enough carry to fly over the left centerfield wall as Louisville’s Levi Usher tried to rob the home run.

In the first six innings, A&M left the bases loaded three times and stranded 12 runners as the Aggies started the game 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

The Aggies have done their most damage this season in the sixth inning, but A&M couldn’t take advantage of an opportune moment. After the Aggies loaded the bases with one out, Louisville reliever Tate Kuehner struck out Austin Bost and Ryan Targac to end the threat.

Each time the Aggies loaded the bases, Louisville coach Dan McDonnell went out the mound to chat with his pitcher. The pep talks worked as the Cardinals found a way out of the jams by allowing just one run.

A&M drew first blood in the bottom of the first in its lone successful bases-loaded situation of the night. Troy Claunch was hit by a pitch to score Jack Moss to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead. A&M missed a chance to extend its lead though and left the bases juiced, which set an early tone for most of the night.

Getting out of the jam proved critical for the Cardinals, who claimed a 3-1 lead in the top of the second. A two-RBI single to centerfield from Logan Beard put Louisville ahead and Ben Bianco’s sacrifice fly to centerfield gave the Cardinals a two-run lead.

The Aggies left the bases loaded again in the second, but got a run back in the third to cut Louisville’s lead to 3-2. Thompson’s soft single to left field allowed Brett Minnich to score from second base.

Louisville added a run back to its lead in the fifth on Ben Metzinger’s double that rolled to the left field corner and put the Cardinals ahead 4-2. A&M pulled starter Nathan Dettmer after the run scored. Dettmer threw just 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits and struck out four.

A&M’s bullpen was strong in relief of Dettmer. Joseph Menefee threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings behind Dettmer. He struck out four batters and scattered three hits. Jacob Palisch took the mound for the Aggies to start the eighth inning and stranded two runners. He and Menefee entered Friday’s game tied for a team-high 25 appearances.

Check TheEagle.com for an updated final game story from Friday’s matchup.

