Texas A&M looks for third straight victory over Longhorns

Texas A&M and Texas will meet in baseball on Tuesday for the 10th time since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference. First pitch at Austin’s UFCU Disch-Falk Field is 6:30 p.m.

A&M holds a 5-4 edge over UT since leaving the Big 12, including the last two games.

Both teams come into the midweek game off tough weekends.

The Aggies (14-9) lost two of three at home to Auburn in Southeastern Conference play, dropping the finale on Sunday 13-9 after having a 6-3 lead. The eighth-ranked Longhorns (19-7) dropped two of three at Texas Tech to open Big 12 Conference play. UT hit four homers on Friday night, but Tech grabbed a 5-4 victory in 10 innings, as Kurt Wilson stole home. Tech won on Saturday 16-12 in 10 innings on Wilson’s grand slam.

“I can't express [how] I hate losing, definitely to the Texas Longhorns, to be honest with you,” Wilson said. “So in that situation I'm doing my best, trying my best, to do whatever it takes to win.”

UT salvaged the last game with a 12-1 victory on Sunday in seven innings.

Texas’ starting pitcher will be sophomore right-hander Justin Eckhardt (1-0, 2.63 earned run average). A&M had been starting freshman right-hander Khristian Curtis (2-0, 1.42) in midweek games, but he was injured in last week’s 15-8 victory at Rice.

Both teams will have road league series this weekend, A&M at Alabama and UT will play Oklahoma in Arlington’s Globe Life Field.

In the polls. D1Baseball.com, the USA Today coaches’ poll and the and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association all have Tennessee (23-1) as the nation's top team this week. The coaches and the writers have Arkansas (18-4) and Virginia (22-2) next, while D1Baseball.com has Arkansas second and Oregon State (17-5) third.

That other team in Tennessee. Typically, Vanderbilt is the team that dominates baseball news from the state, but the Tennessee Vols have won have won 15 straight since a 7-2 loss to then-No. 1 Texas. Of their 23 wins, 15 have been decided by seven or more runs.

The Vols have shown no weaknesses. They lead the nation in batting average (.338), home runs (64) and slugging (.683) and are second in scoring (11.1 runs per game). They're first in ERA (1.89) and eighth in fielding percentage (.977).

Troy Lipscomb leads the SEC with 10 homers and 44 RBIs, Chase Burns leads the conference with an 0.80 ERA and Drew Beam is third at 1.12, and Chase Dollander has struck out a league-high 54.

Tennessee has won seven straight SEC road series since 2019 and is coming off its first sweep of a No. 1-ranked team (Ole Miss). The Vols have five sweeps this season, tying their 2021 total.

The Vols, 6-0 in SEC play, will be at Vanderbilt (19-4, 4-2) this weekend.

Yale slugger. Yale's Jake Gehri slugged an Ivy League-record four home runs, including two grand slams, and had 11 RBIs in a 13-6 win over Princeton on Sunday. He hit a two-run homer in the second inning, a grand slam in the third, a solo homer in the sixth and his second slam in the seventh. Gehri had entered the day batting .184 with no homers and three RBIs in 16 games.

Four straight. Michigan set a Big Ten record with four straight home runs in the fifth inning of Friday’s 13-9 loss at Nebraska. Matt Frey, Jimmy Obertop, Ted Burton and Tito Flores went deep with two outs, all off Nebraska starter Koty Frank.

Success in the desert. UCLA won a series at Arizona for the first time since 2012, holding one of the nation's top offensive teams to a total of nine runs in three games.

The Bruins got strong starts from sophomore Jake Brooks and freshman Thatcher Hurd. Brooks allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings of Friday's 10-2 win and Hurd allowed two runs in six innings of Sunday’s 7-3 win.