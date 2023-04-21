Friday’s Southeastern Conference baseball series opener between Texas A&M and No. 11 Kentucky was postponed due to inclement weather. The Aggies (23-14, 7-8) and Wildcats (29-7, 10-5) will play a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday then hold their series finale at noon Sunday. All three games will be broadcast live on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM).
Texas A&M-Kentucky Game 1 moved to Saturday due to poor weather
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
