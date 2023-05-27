Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HOOVER, Ala. — Texas A&M arrived at the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament on the bubble for the NCAA tournament. Five games later, the Aggies are projected to be a No. 2 regional seed with a chance to bring home a trophy before the real fun begins.

A&M got another solid pitching performance for a 5-4 victory over fourth-ranked Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in the SEC semifinals at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. That moved the 10th-seeded Aggies (36-24) into Sunday’s title game against sixth-ranked Vanderbilt (40-18) as the first double-digit seed to reach the SEC championship game.

It was easy for much of Saturday’s game, then it wasn’t.

The Aggies cruised to a 4-0 lead against the Razorbacks (41-16), who had beaten A&M four straight times, including 5-4 in 11 innings on Wednesday. On Saturday, the Razorbacks scored a run in the seventh then put together a furious ninth-inning rally. Junior Caleb Cali singled, and fellow junior Peyton Holt was hit by a pitch from junior left-hander Brandyn Garcia. Arkansas’ junior Hudson Polk struck out, but graduate John Bolton’s two-run double cut A&M’s lead to 5-3.

A&M sophomore left-hander Troy Wansing, one of the stars of Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over 13th-ranked Tennessee, replaced Garcia. Arkansas junior Tavian Josenberger singled to put runners on the corners. A&M first baseman Jack Moss couldn’t handle fellow junior third baseman’s Trevor Werner’s throw, allowing sophomore Kendall Diggs to reach and Bolton to score, pulling Arkansas within a run.

Wansing recovered to strike out junior Jace Bohrofen and graduate Jared Wegner, who had hit a go-ahead grand slam off Garcia on Wednesday, setting up the Razorbacks to eventually knock the Aggies into the losers’ bracket on Diggs’ walk-off homer in the 11th. A&M bounced back to beat 19th-ranked South Carolina and third-ranked LSU for the rematch.

Now on Sunday, the busy Aggies will play their sixth game in six days.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I’m tired. I don’t have to play, but yeah, it’s been awhile since we left College Station. But we’ve been here this long, so we might as well hang out for one more day.”

A&M extended its stay in Hoover thanks in large part to another great showing by its pitching staff.

A&M got a season-high four innings from Sam Houston State senior transfer Matt Dillard, who started and allowed only two hits.

“[I] couldn’t say more about Matt Dillard,” Schlossnagle said. “At one point [he] was thinking about giving up baseball, and we had a talk this morning in my room about how awesome is this? Felt like he was playing with house money, just go out there and enjoy it, good or bad.”

The left-hander struck out a season-high six with one walk in only his second appearance over the last two weeks. He threw 1 1/3 hitless innings in the 5-0 victory over South Carolina on Wednesday.

Freshman left-hander Shane Sdao then pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one in his second straight appearance against Arkansas. He allowed five hits.

Schlossnagle was trying to avoid using Wansing, who had thrown eight innings of one-hit baseball against the Volunteers. Wansing needed only 21 pitches to earn his first save of the season, and Schlossnagle said he wouldn’t rule out using him again Sunday.

“We’ll have to see how he feels and see what our other options are, see who we’ll play,” Schlossnagle said. “But this is the time of year that you might do something like that.”

A&M’s earned run average for the tournament did rise to 2.30 on Saturday but is still well under its 7.37 during SEC regular-season play. That kind of improvement gives the Aggies plenty of hope for a run in the NCAA tournament similar to last year’s when they reached the World Series and won two games.

“I mean, we’re going to face great teams next weekend regardless, but I feel way ... this is the best I’ve felt about our team and our pitching all season,” Schlossnagle said.

A&M scored first in the third inning on Werner’s two-out double that plated junior Hunter Haas, who singled and moved to second on Moss’ walk.

Arkansas pitching woes helped A&M score three runs in the sixth.

Senior Austin Bost hit a two-out double to score senior Jordan Thompson, who reached on an infield hit. Brett Minnich then walked, seeing just two pitches from junior right-hander Will McEntire before he was lifted for freshman right-hander Gage Wood. A&M freshman Max Kaufer walked on a full-count pitch to load the bases. Haas walked on a full-count pitch to give A&M a 3-0 lead and chase Wood. Moss greeted freshman left-hander Parker Coil by drawing another walk on a full-count pitch for another run.

Arkansas cut A&M’s lead to 4-1 in the seventh on pinch hitter junior Ben McLaughlin’s single that scored Cali, who had doubled.

A&M added its last run in the eighth on freshman Jace LaViolette’s two-out single that scored Moss, who had doubled.

Both teams had 10 hits with each team having two players combine for half of them. Thompson had three hits and Moss added two for A&M, while Cali had three and Bolton two for Arkansas.

“Their pitchers did a great job against our top five hitters, and that ended up being the difference in the game,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said.

Van Horn bemoaned the Razorbacks’ lost opportunities in the ninth.

“I’ll tell you about the last two outs: We swung at some bad pitches,” Van Horn said. “Had two of our best hitters up there, and that was probably the most disappointing part to me about that inning. Congratulations to Wansing. He did a great job finishing us up.”

• NOTES — Fourth-seeded Vanderbilt beat top-seeded and second-ranked Florida 11-6 in the other semifinal. ... A&M and Vanderbilt did not meet during the regular season this year.