Texas A&M hires TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle

In the Southeastern Conference, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello spent three years in Fort Worth as an assistant to Schlossnagle before moving on to an assistant’s role at Arkansas then head coach for the Volunteers.

“I’m sure what [Childress] left behind is pretty strong as are all the programs in the league,” Vitello said. “Coach Schlossnagle will go there, and he’ll put his own spin on it.

Other head coaches who were Schlossnagle assistants include Houston’s Todd Whitting, West Virginia’s Randy Mazey and Incarnate Word’s Ryan Shotzberger. Former player Steven Trout is also the head coach at Texas State.

“I think Texas A&M made a tremendous hire in Jim Schlossnagle,” Whitting said. “Obviously, it’s the championship culture he’s going to bring with the multiple trips to Omaha. He’s achieved at the highest level and turned TCU into one of the top five programs in college baseball. He’ll take that exact mindset and work ethic and passion with him to College Station. I think they hit a grand slam hiring Schloss.”