Texas A&M has company in trying to hit its way to Omaha

The Texas A&M baseball team is trying to power its way to the College World Series. Typically, that’s not the ideal way to reach Omaha, but the Aggies are among the trendsetters in what’s become the year of offense in college baseball. Having starting pitchers work deep into games is a lost art. Coaches don’t have the luxury of having overmatched pitchers facing hitters for a second or third time. Games are won or lost by bullpens, which certainly was the case in regionals last weekend.

The fifth-seeded Aggies and 12th-seeded Louisville Cardinals advanced to super regionals with not much help from their starting pitchers. A&M got only 11 2/3 innings from its starting pitchers in sweeping the College Station Regional. A&M’s bullpen had to average just over five innings per game. Louisville’s starters were just a little better, averaging four and a half innings per game in winning the Louisville Regional in five games.

A&M and Louisville had some stellar efforts in the bullpen, but luckily, the hits just kept coming. The Aggies batted .391, averaging 10.7 runs per game, belting six doubles and five homers. The Cardinals batted .348, averaging 9.8 runs, hitting six homers and 14 doubles.

They weren’t the only ones abusing pitchers.

Starting pitchers for last weekend’s 16 winning teams lasted six or more innings 16 times in 61 games. Coaches had to go to the bullpen in the third inning or earlier 13 times.

There were no complete games. Southern Miss’ Hunter Riggins went nine innings in a 10-inning, 4-3 victory over LSU in an elimination game. Riggins struck out six and walked one. He allowed three runs, but only one was earned. Oklahoma’s starters had the best weekend with a quartet all going at least 5 2/3 innings in winning the Gainesville (Florida) Regional. The key to the success by the OU hurlers was limiting walks. The four combined for 24 innings, striking out 26 and walking only five. Arkansas got a solid seven innings out of Noland Connor in a first-round victory over Grand Canyon at the Stillwater (Oklahoma) Regional, but the Razorbacks got only a combined six innings out of their next three starters against sixth-seeded Oklahoma State, yet Arkansas outlasted and outslugged the Cowboys who had to play an extra game.

Fourth-seeded Virginia Tech swept its regional despite not having a starter make it past the fifth inning. Of course it helped the Gobblers outscored their opposition 46-15.

The wasted pitching effort of the weekend was Texas State’s Tristan Stivors allowing only one run in seven innings against second-ranked Stanford in the deciding game of that regional. Texas State scored two runs in the top of the ninth, but Stanford answered with three for a 4-3 victory. Texas State’s bullpen allowed three runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings. Stanford’s starter went only 1 2/3 innings. The Cardinal used five more pitchers. Stanford allowed 10 hits with six walks, throwing 162 pitches, but found a way to survive. Texas State couldn’t get the big hit, stranding 11.

Will those trends continue in super regionals since the most games any team will play is three? I’d say yes. It’s just that a couple of relievers called on probably were starters at some point last week. Coaches might have even a shorter leash knowing one big swing and they may miss Omaha.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com