Texas A&M grad's anthem performance at College World Series canceled after throwing ‘horns down’ at women's series

Throwing a “horns down” gesture after singing the national anthem at the Women’s College World Series cost a Texas A&M graduate the opportunity to perform at the Men’s College World Series next week, he said.

Zac Collier, Texas A&M class of 2018, sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Texas played Oklahoma State in the women's series semifinals on June 6. Once he finished, Collier said he gave a “Go Pokes” gesture because he has family that graduated from Oklahoma State. Then he threw a “horns down” gesture, he said.

Collier said as he walked off the field, a Texas coach came up to him, smiled and said, “Hey, keep those horns up!” Collier said he gave him a pat on the back, laughed and walked back into the stands.

Three hours later, Collier said he got an email from a Men's College World Series official that said his scheduled performance in Omaha was canceled due to “unsportsmanlike behavior” shown after his women's series performance.

When he asked what she was referring to, Collier said the official responded back with a quote from the NCAA that said he “made a mockery of a participating team at the Women's College World Series and we do not feel comfortable allowing him to perform,” according to screenshots of emails shared by Collier on social media.

“I understand how maybe I should be a neutral party singing the anthem, so showing my support or lack of support for another team may be frowned upon, but coming at me hard and telling me that I’m mocking the Texas softball team is absolutely ridiculous,” Collier said. “I was not mocking anybody and I would never mock anybody. Those girls have earned their spot to be where they are.”

Collier, a 27-year-old eighth grade history teacher in Waxahachie, said he’s been singing the national anthem at different events for the past 10 years, including at approximately 20 A&M baseball, softball, soccer and men’s and women’s basketball games. He’s also performed at games for the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.

Over the years, Collier said he’s developed contacts with game day managers who deal with promotions for different teams and venues. He reached out to the promotions manager for the Women's College World Series and expressed his interest in singing at the event. Officials responded and scheduled him for one of the semifinal games before Collier knew who would be playing.

The day before he sang at the women's series, Collier performed the anthem twice at the College Station Regional at Blue Bell Park, for the TCU-Louisiana game and for the final game between A&M and TCU. He said he got home at 1:30 a.m. after the Aggies’ 15-9 win over the Horned Frogs and woke up at 7 a.m. to drive to Oklahoma City for the women's series.

Collier said he was selected to sing the anthem at the men's series after he was picked from more than 100 applicants who submitted a video audition. Collier was scheduled to sing at Game 9 of the men's series, which will be played on Tuesday at 1 p.m. That game could feature A&M, if the Aggies start the series 1-1.

“I thought I was going to throw the 'horns down,' Oklahoma State fans would cheer and I would go up in the stands and watch the game,” Collier said. “That’s what was happening until I got home and got that email. After I got that email, I was confused. Honestly, I got kind of angry that they were saying that I was mocking the team. I just thought it was ridiculous that they were considering the ‘horns down’ offensive to anybody. Even Texas fans that I know, I have friends that have graduated from [Texas], they don’t even care. They think it’s ridiculous.”

Last July, the Big 12 Conference's director of officials announced that an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty would be given to opposing athletes who did the "horns down" gesture to Texas players.

Collier’s canceled performance in Omaha has gotten more attention than expected, he said. There is an online petition for Collier to sing the anthem at Kyle Field before an A&M football game. Singing at the Men's College World Series was Collier’s justification for an Omaha trip, and that trip has now been canceled, he said.

Does he regret throwing the “horns down” that cost him a chance at singing at the men's series?

“Absolutely not,” Collier said. “I have zero regrets about it.”

