Texas A&M freshman catcher Max Kaufer had no lack of confidence when he arrived in Aggieland as an early enrollee at the beginning of the year.

He did, however, lack some experience catching a sinker with as much break as Nathan Dettmer’s or a change-up like Troy Wansing’s, one of which once plunked off his facemask during practice.

“College pitchers vs. a high school pitcher, there’s a lot of things that are different,” Kaufer said. “I think stuff is the No. 1 thing that you get to college and it’s like, ‘Wow, that slider looks nothing like a high school slider.’”

Five months have passed since Kaufer made the abrupt jump from high school to college catcher, but those around the Aggie program believe he’s become a different player in that short period of time.

“I’m 21, will be 22 this summer, and he just got his driver’s license a couple of years ago,” reliever Evan Aschenbeck said with a laugh. “It’s just trying to build that relationship, but he’s definitely done a great job every time he’s come out.”

Kaufer started the Aggies’ season opener and has seen action in 26 games, including 16 starts. He is currently on a four-game hitting streak into the Aggies’ Southeastern Conference series against No. 3 Florida (36-10, 14-7) at Blue Bell Park. Game times include 6 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Kaufer launched his first career home run last Friday in the Aggies’ 10-4 loss at Arkansas.

“Coach [Jeremy McMillan] has done a great job with him in the weight room, and now the ball is coming off his bat ... he hit a home run,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I think he lined out to right field about 105 or 106 miles per hour and had a big two-strike, two-out hit the other night against Tarleton the other way.”

Kaufer is hitting .167 with five RBIs and six runs and has started in five less games than junior transfer Hank Bard, but Schlossnagle has made no qualms this season about Kaufer being the catcher of the future for the Aggies (26-19, 9-12).

With his bat slowly coming on later in the season, Kaufer started all three games at Arkansas last week and bounced back for a Tuesday start behind the plate against Tarleton.

Taking some of the wear and tear of catching every game has helped ease Kaufer into college catching, and Bard has been a big part in making that possible, Schlossnagle said.

“Max hasn’t had to catch a lot, so his body hasn’t had to endure ... for example Jace LaViolette being a freshman and playing every single day in this league beats you down,” Schlossnagle said. “Max hasn’t had to do as much of that.”

Kaufer has had time to dig deeper into his game and development, using analytics and video that isn’t available to the average high school player. The extra information has helped him adjust quickly to college baseball.

“[I’m] really settling in and feeling as comfortable as possible all the time,” Kaufer said. “Early in my high school career even I found myself thinking about myself and how I was playing in the game, like my mechanics and stuff that’s going on with the play, especially behind the plate. Something that I learned from that was the more comfortable you can feel with yourself, the more you don’t have to think about it and you can focus on what’s going on around you.”

What has never wavered is his belief that he belongs in his current position no matter how young he is, and with that, his teammates have accepted the leadership that comes with that confidence.

“He’s a great guy on the field and is always pulling for you and always comes to the mound and has positive things to say, saying, ‘Nobody can beat you,’ and ‘Put all the trust in me. I’ll get you where you want to go,’” Aschenbeck said. “He’s definitely done a great job in coming here and adapted to everything. It’s been fun to watch.”

• NOTES — Dettmer and Wansing will start on the mound against Florida with A&M’s third starting pitcher to be announced later, Schlossnagle said. As of Thursday, Schlossnagle didn’t know for sure which days Dettmer and Wansing would pitch. ... Florida is on a five-game winning streak after getting swept at South Carolina on April 20-22. The Gators feature two-way standout Jac Caglianone, who leads the nation in home runs (26), ranks third on the team in batting average (.364), first in hits (68) and first in games started on the mound (11). “I think you pronounce it Ohtani,” Schlossnagle joked of Caglianone’s name, referencing Los Angeles Angles two-way player Shohei Ohtani. “He’s a very, very talented guy. His mishits are big, big, big power. Then he gets on the mound, and as a young arm he’s throwing up to 100 miles per hour. He’ll walk you every now and then, but he’s got such great stuff that there’s enough swing and miss in his pitches and strikeouts to work his way through it.”