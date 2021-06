Texas A&M first baseman Will Frizzell was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America second team Thursday. Frizzell hit .343 with 19 home runs, 13 doubles, 50 RBIs, 46 runs scored, a .686 slugging percentage and a .451 on-base percentage. He ranked third in the Southeastern Conference and eighth nationally in home runs and led the SEC and ranked fifth nationally in total bases with 140.