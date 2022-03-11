 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M catcher Troy Claunch named to Posey Award watch list

Texas A&M graduate transfer Troy Claunch has been named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award watch list. Claunch has played in all 12 games for A&M this season with 11 starts. He is batting .300 with five doubles, six RBIs and four runs scored. He has thrown out 50% of base stealers.

A&M will play Tarleton on Wednesday

 Texas A&M’s nonconference baseball game against Tarleton will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but cha…

