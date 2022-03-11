Texas A&M graduate transfer Troy Claunch has been named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award watch list. Claunch has played in all 12 games for A&M this season with 11 starts. He is batting .300 with five doubles, six RBIs and four runs scored. He has thrown out 50% of base stealers.
Texas A&M catcher Troy Claunch named to Posey Award watch list
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
FRISCO — Sundays in college baseball can be a time for the bullpen to shine. That hasn’t been the case for Texas A&M the last two weeks wi…
Texas A&M sophomore third baseman Trevor Werner underwent surgery Wednesday on a broken hamate bone in his left hand. The fracture occurre…
True freshman reliever Chris Cortez made a transformation when he took the mound for the first time this spring, Texas A&M baseball coach …
FRISCO — With timely hits drying up for the Texas A&M baseball team early in their campaign, simple situational hitting became invaluable …
FRISCO — Baseball has been difficult enough for Texas A&M, having stranded 75 total runners on base over the first eight innings of the Ag…
Clemson’s 11-0 start following a three-game sweep of in-state rival South Carolina has quickly put the Tigers’ first losing season since 1957 …
When Texas A&M pitching coach Nate Yeskie made an unconventional trip to the mound just two outs into the second inning, it was a strong i…
The Texas A&M baseball team will host Tarleton State in nonconference play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Bell Park. Freshman right-hander…
Texas A&M’s nonconference baseball game against Tarleton will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but cha…
Adjusting to the low 30s temperatures that pushed through College Station on Friday wasn’t an issue for the Texas A&M baseball team Friday…